Video Games

Nintendo Expands Switch Online's Expansion Pack Tier With Paper Mario 64, Out Next Week

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo will be adding an N64 classic to its Switch Online Expansion Pack service next week on 10th December. It's the original Paper Mario game- which launched the entire series. Here's a synopsis, directly from Nintendo's PR, and a look:. "In Paper Mario, his vile viciousness – Bowser himself...

www.nintendolife.com

VIDEO GAMES

