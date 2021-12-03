ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

American Red Cross to host community blood drive at Suffolk rec center on December 22

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjHEn_0dCmTPSU00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross will host a community blood drive on December 22 at a rec center in Suffolk.

Event organizers say the event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center Gymnasium on 6th Street.

Health officials are looking for donations from all blood types – especially those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative.

Blood supply is extremely low, Red Cross encourages everyone eligible to donate

The Red Cross says it needs 10,000 additional donations each week to make sure there is enough blood available.

“What we like to have on hand typically, is about a five-day supply of those key blood types. On an average day now, we are seeing sometimes less than a half-day supply,” American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Jonathan McNamara said.

McNamara said the Red Cross is working around the clock to add more blood drives and offering incentives to those who roll up their sleeves.

Doctors fear we are one major incident away from tragedy; blood supplies remain at lowest level in a decade

Those who donate blood between December 17 and January 2 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved Red Cross T-Shirt as a thank you, while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
