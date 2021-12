A man with a gun who had paced for hours in front of the United Nations has been arrested, New York police say.“In regard to reports of a man with a firearm at 42nd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan—the individual is now in custody and there is NO THREAT to the public,” the NYPD tweeted. “Continue to avoid the area and expect delays. More information to follow when available.”Earlier on Thursday, police had swarmed the United Nations after a man was seen pacing outside the building with the weapon.Videos from the scene showed a man with gray hair, wearing...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO