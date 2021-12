NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – November 19, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman announced federal drug charges today against Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias of Mexico, following the seizure yesterday of 17,584 pounds of methamphetamine and 388.93 pounds of fentanyl from a commercial trailer attempting entry at the Otay Mesa, California, Commercial Port of Entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed that both drug seizures would be the largest in each drug category, for both this year and last year, in the entire United States.

