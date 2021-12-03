ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Organization collects items to send to troops overseas

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 1 day ago

(WKBN) – A local organization is sending a special gift to some troops overseas.

Shepherd House Ministry is collecting items to fill 130 stockings that will be sent to troops in the Air Force currently serving overseas.

“We tend to forget about the veterans overseas, the men and women, and that they are lonely over there. So, I asked my group if they were on board and they said yes,” said Bethann Nolen with the Shepherd House Ministry.

A local group of veterans known as “Loyal to the Cause” also made a monetary donation as a way of giving back.

Shepherd House Ministry is asking for the public’s help with the donations.

Things like puzzles, toiletries and snacks can be dropped off at the CPR First Aid Training of Ohio on Robins Road in Niles, the Niles Police Station and the Red Lobster on 422 in Niles.

The items can be dropped off Dec. 5 from 2-5 p.m., Dec. 8 from 3-6 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m.

Below is a list of the items the ministry will accept:

Entertainment:

  • Basketballs
  • Footballs
  • Rugby balls
  • Nerf guns
  • Nerf bullets
  • Squirt guns
  • Frisbees
  • Soccer balls
  • 1000 piece puzzles / puzzle glue
  • 10 pound dumbbells
  • Dartboards
  • Nerf footballs
  • Hacky sacks
  • Chess sets
  • Mexican trains
  • Dominos

Food:

  • Energy drinks
  • Rip It drinks
  • Hot Cheetos
  • Cherry Twizzlers (peel-apart kind)
  • Oreos
  • Doritos
  • Jolly rancher candy canes
  • Pop tarts
  • Ramen noodle cups
  • Beef jerky
  • Jerky sticks
  • Microwaveable soup cups/SpaghettiOs
  • Microwaveable mac and cheese
  • Raisins
  • Christmas cookies
  • Veggie chips
  • Coffee
  • Flavored creamer
  • Caramel coffee candy
  • Extra butter flavored popcorn

Toiletries:

  • Flushable wipes
  • Old Spice deodorant
  • Nose pore strips
