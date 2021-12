The Packers may not have a game this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped Aaron Rodgers from stirring up more drama with his coaches. Aaron Rodgers just can’t manage to keep himself out of the headlines even when his Packers team is on a bye. The latest edition of his extended saga with the franchise involves his belief that someone on the team’s coaching staff is leaking information about his injured toe to the media.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO