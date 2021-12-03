ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B To Be Playboy's 1st Resident Creative Director

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has officially joined the Playboy family. Two weeks after being nominated for a 2022 Grammy, the New York-bred rapper was named Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence. On Thursday (December 2), Playboy announced Cardi will additionally head Playboy’s new creator-led platform CENTERFOLD as the program’s Founding Creative...

