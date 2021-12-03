ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County sheriff investigating fatal gyroplane crash

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xq5Fk_0dCmQCPK00

A pilot died in a gyroplane crash along Clear Lake Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened “in or near the water” in the area of south Lakeport, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration specified a Vortex Gyroplane crashed into a marshy area around 11:15 a.m. and its pilot was the only person on board.

A gyroplane is a small aircraft that has a propeller on its top and usually fits one or two people.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found the downed aircraft along the shoreline.

Its operator was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A coroner’s investigation is underway, and the pilot’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

National Transportation Safety Board officials were on their way to the scene as of 4 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Schumer tees up key Thursday vote on debt deal

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday night teed up a key vote on a deal struck with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt ceiling with only Democratic votes. Schumer, before wrapping up the Senate for the night, moved to tee up a vote expected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Pfizer says booster dose of vaccine protects against omicron variant

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday. They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeport, CA
Local
California Accidents
Lake County, CA
Crime & Safety
Lake County, CA
Accidents
County
Lake County, CA
Lakeport, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Accident#Vortex Gyroplane#The Sheriff S Office#Twitter
NBC News

Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to...
SPORTS
CNN

Accuser testifies Ghislaine Maxwell told her she 'had a great body for Epstein and his friends.' She was 14.

(CNN) — Carolyn said she was just 14 years old when she began to go to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, two or three times per week in the early 2000s. On one visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell came into the room. Maxwell touched Carolyn's breasts, hips and butt, and commented that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends," according to Carolyn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
1K+
Followers
273
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy