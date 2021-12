The days of wild Renault hot hatches appear to be numbered. From 5 Turbo to Clio V6 and 172 Cup to R26.R, nobody has done it quite like Renault over the years. There have been some memorable, awe-inspiring pocket rockets in its past, but the writing isn't so much on the wall now as painted over because everyone knows. The R.S.16 Clio was cancelled, the latest Trophy-R didn't exactly fly off the shelves and the little Twingo never received another Renault Sport makeover. With the move to Alpine hot hatches and range-wide electrification, those icons of old look unlikely to be replaced in any form. Perhaps Renault Sport can finally be the ones to make a truly fantastic PHEV hot hatch, but we'll not hold our breath.

BUYING CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO