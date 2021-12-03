Girl charged with making threats against McKeesport, West Mifflin schools

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A juvenile girl was charged with making threats on social media against several schools in McKeesport and West Mifflin.

According to McKeesport police, officers were notified of a violent threat made against Founders Hall Middle School on Nov. 30. The threat was made via Snapchat.

Detectives determined the threat was not credible.

The next day, police were again notified of a threat made towards Founders Hall on Snapchat.

Police along with FBI agents started investigating further and found it led to a girl. She admitted to investigators that she made up the threats against the school in McKeesport. It was also determined that the girl was behind the threats made to the West Mifflin School District.

“We take these threats made very seriously and the safety of our students and residents is a priority,” police said in news release.

