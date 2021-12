Police in Oregon are seeking clues as to who poisoned eight grey wolves that were found dead near Mount Harris in February. Five wolves were initially found dead, and another three were found after. Testing found that a "poisonous substance" had killed the wolves. A $26,000 reward has been offered from the public and conservation groups for information leading to a conviction of the individual who poisoned the animals. The wolves were all members of the same pack. A magpie was also found dead near where the wolves were found on 9 February. During the second discovery, a skunk...

