Update, 12:30 p.m.: That’s the Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty to you. More details have emerged regarding Rihanna’s official new title in her home country, where she has been named a national hero. Her excellency’s message in her first address with the new title? “The people, man. Y’all are the true heroes of Barbados, and I take y’all with me wherever I go,” Rihanna said as she accepted the honor. “I’m so proud to be a Bajan. I’m going to be a Bajan till the day I die. This is still the only place I’ve ever called home.” Hear, hear!

