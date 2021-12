(The Center Square) – Georgia lawmakers were told to spend the holiday break considering whether they would push legislation to increase their annual salaries. The Georgia Legislature ended its special session last week and will return to the state Capitol in January. Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, told his colleagues in the House they should think about increasing their part-time base pay of $17,342 while they are out.

