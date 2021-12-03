Toyota says all Europe sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035

Nissan will invest 2 trillion yen, or about $18 billion, over the next five years to accelerate its electrified and autonomous vehicle programs. The second-largest Japanese automaker was a pioneer in the electric vehicle space with its original Nissan Leaf. But Nissan may be falling behind Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen, who introduced new long-range battery-electric vehicles. The “Nissan Ambition 2030” program is meant to help the company catch up, with a goal of bringing 23 electrified vehicles to market by 2030. That begins next year with the 2023 Nissan Ariya, one of 15 models that will be fully electric.
