Toyota says all Europe sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said all new vehicle sales in Western Europe will be zero-emission models by 2035, as the world’s biggest automaker complies with tighter emission rules in the region....

