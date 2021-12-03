Frederick man found competent for trial in father's death

A Frederick man can stand trial for the April murder of his father after a Frederick County Circuit Court judge ruled him competent for trial, although whether his mental state at the time of the death will make him responsible for it remains to be determined.

Judge Theresa M. Adams ruled Thursday that Sean Christopher Shifflett, 34, can understand the charges against him and is able to help in his own defense, and is therefore competent to stand trial.

The judge, prosecutors and Shifflett’s defense attorney will meet again in about 90 days for another pretrial conference. That will be followed by a one-day motions hearing and eventually a scheduled 10-day trial, with those dates to be determined.

In the meantime, Shifflett will undergo an evaluation by the Maryland Department of Health to try and determine his criminal responsibility in the death of his father, Terry Shifflett, 66.

The elder Shifflett’s body was found with apparent blunt force trauma injuries at a home in the 7000 block of Hames Court on April 27.

A plea of not criminally responsible is Maryland’s version of the insanity defense.

Shifflett was initially determined in June as not competent to stand trial.

He’s being held in Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup pending his trial.

He was indicted by a Frederick County grand jury in early May for first-degree murder.

Police arrested Shifflett on April 27 after Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a well-being check in the Farmbrook community after a relative asked police to check on Sean and Terry Shifflett, according to charging documents.

Police found the elder Shifflett lying on the floor of a bedroom. Terry Shifflett had bruises on his hip, back and arm and “severe trauma” injuries to his jaw, eye and forehead area, police said.

Police said Sean Shifflett told police his father attacked him and that he defended himself.