For the adventuring sportsperson, are there any sadder words to begin a story with than these? I got stopped at the border. Unless, maybe: They wouldn’t let me on the plane. One of the beauties of sport, of course, is learning to live with disappointment. Nobody wants to lose a big fish. But if you’re in the game, not just adrift in a digital meta space, you can be sure you will inevitably experience those searing moments when a taut line suddenly goes slack. For some of us, it’s the chance to learn, over and over, that blame gets you nowhere.

HOBBIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO