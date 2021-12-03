ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floribama Shore season 4 episode 25 spoilers: Farewell to Athens

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re eager to learn more about Floribama Shore season 4 episode 25 next week, there’s a lot to dive into! Think in terms of personal milestones, the end of a vacation, and a lot of reflection. We’d say that, in general, season 4 has been one all about...

cartermatt.com

US Magazine

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 4 Trailer Promises a ‘Bumpy Ride’ and Tons of Drama: Watch the Video

It’s almost time! After nearly a decade, The Real Housewives of Miami is coming back to TV with some familiar faces and an extreme amount of drama. The first trailer for season 4 debuted on Tuesday, November 30, and there’s no question that the new episodes will be full of shocking moments. The video begins with Marysol Patton asking her fellow Housewives who in the group they trust the least.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: New ‘I Want to Be Him’ details!

Now that we’re a couple of days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 actually airing on Paramount Network, we have some more scoop!. If you did not know already, the title for this episode is “I Want to Be Him” and on the surface, we tend to think this is a reference to Garrett Randall. What drives him? We think a lot of it is jealousy. He probably wants to be John Dutton and if it’s not him, maybe it’s Jamie. Both of them have spent a big chunk of their lives on the outside looking in and now, they have an opportunity to seemingly change that with their new ranch.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 12 preview: The last before the finale!

As you prepare for Survivor 41 episode 12 on CBS next week, there’s a lot to prepare for. We’re so close to the end! There are six people coming into this episode, and it will wrap with just five people set to face off in the epic finale event. Are...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 spoilers: More ‘USA Today’ expectations

Tonight on CBS, you’re going to get a chance to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 — an episode titled “USA Today.”. So what is the top story entering this episode? Judging from some of the sneak peeks that we’ve seen for this episode, the show wants it to be Erin’s decision: Is she going to run for Manhattan DA or not? This debate is setting up a lot of tension on the show, especially since Crawford doesn’t want that sort of opposition. There are theories that are going to spawn out from all of this, including whether or not Crawford is giving Erin low-level cases on purpose. Is she trying to sabotage her chances?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 10 spoilers: First look at fall finale!

Season 5 episode 10 is coming to Fox on Tuesday, December 7, and we can tell you already this is no ordinary episode. This will be the epic fall finale! This is the sort of show that tends to unleash big cliffhangers at any given moment, and we imagine there will be some plot points here that will leave you very anxious for what’s coming up in 2022.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The spirit of Thanksgiving is what the sixth episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 is all about. Meredith can’t wait to go back to Seattle to spend the day with her loved ones. However, her flight gets canceled, and she finds herself stranded in her hotel room. Things at Grey Sloan get intense when two new patients come in. The recap will tell you what else happens in the most recent episode. Now, we’d like to disclose what episode 7 of season 18 might be about!
SEATTLE, WA
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: Meredith Eaton returning!

Consider this an early Christmas present to a lot of longtime NCIS fans: Meredith Eaton could be coming back on board!. In a new post on Instagram, cast member Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Torres) divulged a “big secret” by sharing a video of himself alongside the MacGyver alum on set. Given that Eaton was wearing an NCIS visitor’s badge, it’s pretty darn clear that she is back to play a role. Commence your rejoicing accordingly!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The Kurt Caldwell problem

Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4? Next week’s episode could have a certain degree of heroics. After all, the title here is “F Is for Hero”! Isn’t that good for something?. With this being said, don’t expect Dexter Morgan...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 8 spoilers

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on that very question — also, a look ahead!. We’d of course love to come in here trumpeting all sorts of good news; alas, that is not the case for the time being. There is no installment tonight, and you’re going to be stuck waiting until Tuesday, December 7 to see the drama back on the air. We know that there are at least two more installments coming this year, and over the course of those, we’re going to see a lot of different destinations and difficult cases for the people. Of course, these cases will be mixed with some fascinating personal stuff, mostly because that is what we tend to see on FBI: International most of the time.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Michelle Young’s Men Tell All!

As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 8 on ABC, what can you expect to see? Well, for starters, Michelle Young’s guys could be speaking out!. The Men Tell All is an annual tradition for this show; it is stuffed full of drama every single year, mostly because you have people with an ax to grind. Some of them are heartbroken, whereas some other ones are interested in getting TV time or getting to be on Bachelor in Paradise down the road. We also had a number of divisive personalities throughout this season, and that includes recent boots like Chris S. and Martin. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of specific events happen during the special, but we feel already like things are going to off the rails a couple of times.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before big finale!

Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 9 next week? This is the biggest story yet for Hodges, and it’s clear that we are building towards a pretty dramatic conclusion! “Waiting in the Wings” is the penultimate episode this season, and whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over into the big finale.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for … the Devil?

Want to learn a little more about Riverdale season 6 episode 3 and what’s coming up next? Let’s just say that things are going to be weird … very weird. Yet, we know that this was very much strange before, but we’ve come to see at this point that the writers have no issue taking things to new heights. Things are going to get wicked in “Mr. Cypher,” and it is all due to a mysterious figure who will be turning up at some point. For a few more details, be sure to check out the official Riverdale season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 spoilers: A ‘Secret Santa’ story?

Today NBC unveiled some of the first news all about Chicago Med season 7 episode 9, including that it will, in fact, be set at Christmas. Isn’t that worth celebrating? Given that the December 8 episode is existing somewhat on its own little island, that gives the writers an opportunity to have a little bit of fun here and allow themselves some creative freedom.
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Celebrate ‘Winterfest’

We know that you’re waiting until Wednesday, December 8 to check out Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9, but hopefully it will be worth the wait! Given that “Winterfest” is fundamentally a story about Christmas, it makes sense for NBC to position it close to the holidays. Holiday episodes are...
CHICAGO, IL

