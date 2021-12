KEARNEY — Allan Hall, Amy Perry and Todd Smith perform as Selah, a Christian trio reviving great hymns of faith. With more than half a billion streams, 4 million albums sold and 10 GMA Dove Awards to their credit, the singers look to the music of traditional praise songs as well as performing new anthems. With their harmonies and distinctive lead vocals, Hall, Perry and Smith have breathed new life into timeless musical treasures that have ministered to believers for generations. They also have populated culture with such enduring hits as “Press On,” “Wonderful, Merciful Savior,” “You Raise Me Up,” “Hope of the Broken World” and “All My Praise.”

