Baking It season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the six-episode launch of season 1 today, can you expect a Baking It season 2 over at Peacock? Or, is this going to be a one-and-done dish?. Well, we should start off this article by making the following bit clear: There is no confirmation as to whether or not we’ll...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 1

Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season. Season 3...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
TV SERIES
Northwest Florida Daily News

Crestview resident 'GiGi' Sherri Williams to appear as grandma judge on Peacock's 'Baking It'

CRESTVIEW – “GiGi” Sherri Williams finds some baked treats to be a tad more GiGiDiggity than others. #GiGiDiggity was the Crestview resident’s catchphrase while judging for Peacock’s “Baking It,” a six-episode holiday baking special from the creators of NBC’s “Making It,” Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg. In the show, bakers compete to win a large cash prize. ...
CRESTVIEW, FL
seattlepi.com

‘Arcane’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of “Arcane,” the streamer’s hit “League of Legends”-based animated series, is officially on the way. The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Saturday evening. “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane’s’...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Men in Kilts Renewed for Season 2

Renew yer passports: Sam and Graham are heading to New Zealand. Starz has renewed Men in Kilts for Season 2, TVLine has learned. This time, the Outlander stars’ adventure will take them to explore the land of kiwis, sheep and Lord of the Rings. Season 2 will consist of six episodes; Season 1 consisted of eight. The jaunty reality show’s first season tracked Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they traveled Scotland in a camper van, trying their hand at cooking regional cuisine, competing in national sports and trekking the country well-known to fans of Starz’s time-travel drama Outlander. In Season 2, the friends and co-stars...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Pen15’ End, ‘Annie Live’

One of Netflix’s bigger series comes to an end this week as the final batch of Money Heist episodes is released. Hulu’s critically hailed Pen15 is also finishing its run. NBC  returns to the live musical game with a rendition of Annie, and ABC mounts its third Live in Front of a Studio Audience sitcom re-creation. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Money Heist (aka La...
TV SERIES
IGN

Chucky Renewed For a Second Season

Everyone's favorite serial killer doll with a penchant for voodoo magic is returning once again. Syfy's Chucky series has officially been renewed for a season two. Syfy and USA Network announced the news, adding that Chucky's first season had reached a total of 9.5 million viewers. Don Mancini, the longtime director of the Child's Play/Chucky franchise, will return as executive producer.
TV SERIES
MassLive.com

How to watch Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg host ‘Baking It’ competition: Premiere date, trailer, streaming

“Baking It” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 2. The show was created by Amy Poehler following the format of her “Making It” series. It’s hosted fellow “Saturday Night Live” alumni by Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg. “Baking It” is a six-part series that follows eight teams of home bakers competing for $50,000. Contestant duos include spouses, siblings and best friends who will work together to create amazing savory and sweet dishes for themed challenges.
TV SHOWS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Baking It’ On Peacock, A Holiday Baking Spin-Off Of ‘Making It’, Hosted By Maya Rudolph And Andy Samberg

Three years ago, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman started their feel-good crafting competition Making It. A great combination of crafting competition and funny interaction between the Parks and Rec co-stars made the show a low-key hit. Now Poehler has produced a spin-off of the show, this time bringing a holiday baking competition into their barn. And this time, she’s recruited her SNL friends Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg to host.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Baking It is the perfect reality show for Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg

"Peacock's new six-episode series, which streams Dec. 2, has all the delicious challenges and culinary creativity you crave from a baking competition, with a few special ingredients," says Nicole Galucci. "Rather than presenting baked goods to another tired table of professional chefs, eight teams of two contestants are at the mercy of four grandmothers who know good food and aren't afraid to dish out honest criticism. The unique panel of judges helps keep the competition fresh, but the show's perfectly-paired hosts, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, are the real icing on the cake. The two IRL friends crack jokes, sing duets, and exude chemistry whenever they share the screen. Their effortless rapport considerably elevates the show..."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HBO Max's Santa Inc. is silly and salacious, but it could've been more subversive

Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman raunchy and satirical animated HBO Max tribute to the Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, created by Shrill's Alexandra Rushfield, "is proudly crude and immature without wholly abandoning the holiday spirit," says Daniel Fienberg. "Often that immaturity comes at the expense of Santa Inc. ever being nearly as subversive as it thinks it is, but I’m not sure anybody involved here is likely to take my wish that the series were a bit smarter and maybe a hair more refined seriously." Fienberg adds: "Still, Santa Inc. works on some traditional levels, especially when it comes to its ensemble. Silverman’s Candy even resembles her Wreck-It-Ralph character and she plays right into the sort of enthusiastic, high-energy dirtiness that has always been the comedian’s hallmark. Rogen’s Santa boasts the actor’s reliable well-intentioned bluster and Nicholas Braun’s Devin, a frat boy with an internship at Santa Inc., has an obsequiousness that owes more than a little to Succession‘s Cousin Greg. (Leslie) Grossman and (Gabourey) Sidibe are probably the show’s most consistent sources of laughs, while the TV geek in me enjoyed cameos from such previous Rushfield collaborators as Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and John Cameron Mitchell, all from Shrill, and Love star Paul Rust."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

LEGO Masters Renewed for Season 3

FOX Entertainment has renewed the competition series LEGO Masters for a third season. Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, made the announcement, along with the news that Season 3 will premiere in 2022 with host and executive producer Will Arnett returning. FOX's free streaming platform Tubi has the previous two seasons available for those LEGO enthusiasts who may have missed out on the series. Season 3 promises to deliver the biggest LEGO challenges yet, which is a big claim to make considering some of the other challenges competitors have already had to battle their way through.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Dollface: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Hulu Comedy Series

Dollface is returning next year. Hulu has announced that season two of the comedy series created by Jordan Weiss will launch in February. The first season of 10 episodes was released back in November 2019. Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, Connor Hines, Beth Grant, Brianne...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four? Has the Amazon Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

An Amazon Prime Video period dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch. The story centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan), a wife and homemaker on New York City’s Upper West Side, in the late 1950s and early ’60s. After her husband, Joel (Zegen), leaves her, Midge discovers a talent for standup comedy and pursues her new dream. In the third season, Midge and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission while Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.
TV SERIES

