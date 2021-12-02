ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managing Your Expectations on Out-of-State Hunts

By Alex Comstock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hunter has got to know their limitations, especially when hunting out of state. Hunting out of state can seem daunting. Especially if you’ve never ventured outside of your...

Kansas Bowhunter Completes 3-Year Quest with a 215-inch Non-Typical Buck

After a three-year chess match, Clint Barnes was finally able to put down this Kansas giant. The tale of Forky began in 2019. That summer I went to talk to a local farmer to inquire what properties he might have available for bowhunting. The meeting went well, and I was granted permission to hunt two of his properties. Soon after, I went to scout and I hang cameras on the field edges.
Areas of Jay Cooke State Park to close for hunting

Jay Cooke State Park will be closed Dec. 4-8 to all visitors outside of the campground, office area, River Inn area and the Munger Trail during a special muzzleloader hunt to prevent overpopulation of deer and protect resources, according to a news release from the Minnesota DNR.. The Swinging Bridge...
Female hunters can improve their skills via managed deer hunts

GRAY SUMMIT— A cohort of rookie hunters in bright orange caps and vests rested around picnic tables and aged cabins at the Shaw Nature Reserve for lunch on Oct. 9. After hunting through foggy twilight, they returned midday to send off their harvest and celebrate. Out of the six first-time...
Ohio’s deer hunting attractive to out of state gamesmen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)–Ohio’s annual deer gun hunting week is underway with 21,754 deer checked on Monday, Nov. 29, the opening day of the season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. During the past three years, hunters took an average of 13,349 deer on opening day. […]
How to Find the Right Bowhunting Guide

The only way to have a great guided hunt is to make sure you've hooked up with the right guide. As many readers know, I prefer do-it-yourself bowhunts, unless a guide is legally required. But guides are mandatory in most places in Canada, for some species in Alaska, and on federal lands for nonresidents in states like Wyoming. Given a choice, I would rather hunt with buddies on a non-client basis.
4 Pro Tips for Your Next Upland Road Trip Hunt

Lessons learned to help you make the most of your destination bird hunting adventures. There is an undeniable allure to heading west to hunt birds, in my case, Montana. Most folks head west for a summer vacation or winter skiing trip in the mountains. However, it’s the miles of what many would consider nothingness, that has captivated me. Every time the tailgate drops, and the dogs hit the dirt, I can’t help but think about how countless dogmen have traveled to the hallowed prairies to run veterans and new pups alike on wild birds.
Sibley State Park closed this weekend for special hunt

(New London MN-) Sibley State Park will be closed to all visitors on November 27th – 28th, 2021 for a special deer hunt. The purpose for the hunt is to prevent overpopulation of deer and to protect resources. Hunts also will take place at other Minnesota state parks and recreation...
State to open hog hunting registration Dec. 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will open registration Dec. 14 for the next scheduled hog hunt. The district holds a series of hog hunts on state lands throughout the year to help reduce the feral hog population. Phase 2 of the project includes six hunts...
Stranger Buck

I’ve hunted since I was 12. Hunted on and off my whole life except for the years I was in the military deployed. Since being medically retired in 2012 I’ve hunted on family farm land of my in laws for almost 10 years. In that time I’ve taken several beautiful deer. Nothing compared to this one.
4 Can't-Miss Strategies for Tagging an 11th-Hour Buck

Miss your chance during the rut? Tune into these late-show tips for post-rut whitetails. Note: This article is featured in the December-January issue of Game & Fish Magazine (East edition). Learn how to subcribe. "All I need is one day to kill a buck." This is usually my go-to line...
