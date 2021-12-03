Sensational and Succulent – Where to Get the Best Sushi in Ocean County, NJ

Atlantic City could take a note or two from a few app developers based in Philadelphia, PA. Sources report that a new app has been created designed to help empower youths who are in the midst of growing up in less than ideal situations. It's called Philly Truce App. 6abc.com shared the story of how the developers came up with the idea to launch an application that would allow for children to speak up and have their voices heard about the trials and tribulations that come with being exposed to things like gun violence and hostile situations at such a young age.

