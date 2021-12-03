Delhi holiday parade moves to evening event

After 21 years of having a Saturday morning parade, Delhi will have its annual Holiday Parade at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

There was no parade down Main Street last December because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was a drive-thru event at the hospital. This year, the Greater Delhi Area Chamber of Commerce took over the organization of the parade.

"Early this fall we discussed hosting this year's holiday parade, so it's come together very quickly," GDACC Vice President Christina Viafore said. "We wanted something different for the community, and Delhi looks so beautiful at night during the holiday season that we wanted to show that off."

Line up will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the lower parking lot at SUNY Delhi. The parade will end at the Courthouse Square where Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children afterward. Parents can bring their cameras or phone to take pictures. Viafore said 17 groups have signed up to be in the parade so far.

The village of Delhi celebrated its bicentennial this year and the village's bicentennial committee will sponsor a float decoration contest in the parade, Viafore said. People can decorate their floats in any way that will honor the village's 200th birthday. The prizes are $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place, she said.

Also starting at 4:30 p.m. will be the Delhi Jonesey Jubilee in memory of Donnie Jones, who was Delhi's "beloved Santa for decades," Viafore said. Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity will offer activities for children. Children will be able to make a dreidel stained glass or their own ornament. WIDE will also have a drawing contest for children to draw a picture about what the holidays mean to them. The group will also host a bake sale. Sisco Kid Entertainment will be there for holiday karaoke and music. The SUNY Delhi Hospitality Club will provide hot chocolate.

"We are just really excited to try something new," Viafore said, "and we hope the community enjoys it."

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.