High tides are returning to San Francisco and parts of the North Bay Friday through Sunday. The National Weather Service says the annual the King Tides will deliver some of the highest tides of the year. Localized flooding will peak each day in many low-lying and coastal areas in the late morning and early afternoon hours. The King Tides will be followed by some of the lowest tides of the year each afternoon. Another round of King Tides is projected for the end of December and into the New Year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO