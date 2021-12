NASA’S Ames Research Center (ARC) is seeking a Senior Scientist for Astrobiology. If Earth is not alone as the one-and-only planet harboring life in the universe, NASA is on the cusp of finding out, with dozens of missions in formulation that will scour the solar system and beyond for possible indications of habitable worlds, extinct or extant life. Since its inception as a scientific discipline, NASA Ames has produced the intellectual foundations of astrobiology, and the Agency continues to rely upon our scientific experience fueling the search for life, guiding basic principles, and formulating mission concepts and applications.

