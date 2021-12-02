ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Three Poems by Tom Squitieri

lakecountybloom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rutabaga Would Not Cut Two pieces said no They would not go In the dish Without the onion Or their secret spice The taste remained While we wondered What they would bring Their secret smiling in silence She Won’t Say Yes She waits, knowing There is one person...

www.lakecountybloom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Havre Daily News

Grief Poem - Get On With Life

Grief has a lot of highs and lows - today it's rather low. Some 'versaries happen this month; this Grief Path's awfully slow. New life we need, new this - new that; healing takes time, no doubt. Grief wound does sting like everything; wounds heal from inside out. We're told...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Poem of the week: Rest by Christina Rossetti

With its harsh laughter, nor for sound of sighs. Hush’d in and curtain’d with a blessèd dearth. With stillness that is almost Paradise. And when she wakes she will not think it long. Framed by Christina Rossetti in mainly secular terms, this prayer for rest seems at times simply a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Review

Poem: God on the Racks

Of languages that I don’t know. not near the chestnut tree. in the cracks of door frames. in the depths of midnight.
RELIGION
The Valley Reporter

Moretown students pen poems inspired by ‘Missing Mike’ book

These poems are written by fifth- and sixth-grade students from Moretown Elementary and are inspired by students’ read aloud book, "Missing Mike" by Shari Green, a middle grade novel written in verse/poetry. The main character, Cara and her family, have recently evacuated their house due to forest fires. Cara is struggling not only because she is worried about losing her home, but also because her dog went missing right before they evacuated, and she had to leave without him. Cara spends a lot of the book thinking about what home means to her and to others and comes to the conclusion that although it can mean the house you live in, it often means so much more. Moretown tudents started their poems with the phrase "home is" and came up with their own ideas of what home means to them. They also focused on using descriptive language and learned about the structure of poetry, using other poems and picture books about home for more ideas.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Squitieri
The Guardian

Poem of the week: Homesick by Hugo Williams

In our northern hospitals. and shine a light in my eyes. I wake, not knowing where I am. Lines Off, the 2019 collection by Hugo Williams, explores among a variety of themes the poet’s experiences of kidney disease and dialysis, followed by a successful kidney transplant in 2014. “Lines off” is a stage direction, indicating when an actor’s words are to be spoken off-stage or off-camera. It’s a title that gestures towards the writer’s theatrical family connections, a rich autobiographical source he has often mined in poetry, but in the present context, it also symbolises the reverse of such intimacy. Illness seems to sideline the sufferer from the real “action” of their own existence. As patients we seem to become less visible to others and to ourselves.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newsantaana.com

The Santa Ana Poem of the Week is “Listen” by Kathryn Brockman

The Santa Ana Literary Association will be presenting a new poem by a local poet every week this year. This week’s poem is “Listen” by Kathryn Brockman. Kathryn Brockman is an OC-based writer who works as an independent contract editor/writer in numerous industries, including advertising, biomed, healthcare, and aerospace. She is the second daughter of a military family whose father was a three-war battlefield veteran. Kathryn dreams her poems, which she writes down as soon as she awakens. She has kept dream journals for over 45 years.
Literary Hub

Flaming Chariots and Phlebotomies: Poems by Nada Faris, Gabrielle Bates, and torrin a. greathouse

Micro is a podcast for short but powerful writing. Each episode features a few short pieces of fiction, creative nonfiction, and/or poetry read by the author. These three poems are so rich and intricate that you may want to listen to them multiple times—we certainly did! Each combines vivid imagery with open-ended questions to leave you in a state of contemplation.
freelibrary.org

Grip: A Poem, Book, and Raven

One of the most popular attractions of the Free Library's Rare Book Department is Grip the Raven, the late lamented pet of author Charles Dickens. A few years ago, we shared Grip's story on this blog. Now younger readers will have the chance to learn more thanks to author Marilyn Singer and illustrator Edwin Fotheringham, who have paired up to create A Raven Named Grip: How a Bird Inspired Two Famous Writers, Charles Dickens, and Edgar Allan Poe.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poems#War Correspondent#Onion#The Dish#The Overseas Press Club
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Poem: Tombstone in the sky

Standing at the gates of heaven. Looking back at my wretched life. Knowing they’ll never let me in. And that feeling cuts me like a knife. Long ago, I made a bad decision. I didn’t choose right over wrong. Now it hurts like a gangrene incision. That’s why in the...
kdlg.org

How this Dillingham teenager turned an ancient epic poem into a rap

A Dillingham high school literature class recently had a unique assignment: Write a skit, essay or song about the world’s oldest known epic poem, the story of Gilgamesh. One student decided to apply his passion for rap to the text. Tracen Wassily wasn’t sold on the hefty Epic of Gilgamesh,...
Post-Bulletin

Poem: 'Tug of Seasons'

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best graphic novels of 2021

There were sublime tales of fitness and bad but gifted fathers – but the story of a young girl’s everyday existence was this year’s standout title, wooing readers of all ages. I’ve read some crazily good graphic novels this year: sad comics, funny comics, exquisitely drawn comics. But it was...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
White House
kunc.org

'Mother, I Am Suffocating' is a dizzying poem that becomes clear and beautiful

The early images of Mother I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You come like a barrage of impressions your mind can’t organize: a tree against a gray sky, then narrow sewage canals running across the screen with mist rising up as if they were lovely streams. Bats perch upside down on a long wooden beam before they launch into flight. Water runs over rocks and grass, and then a figure in a distorted, partly abstracted image carrying a crucifix. For about five minutes, the only sounds are birds and what may be the sound of a camera moving along. It’s all in black and white, and filmed in the close-to-square dimensions of older films.
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Island of Missing Trees" by Elif Shafak

Turkish-British writer-activist Elif Shafak presents a hauntingly beautiful novel, "The Island of Missing Trees" (Bloomsbury), involving a pair of young lovers – one Turkish, one Greek – who are separated by a military invasion. Read an excerpt below. Ada clenched her eyes shut, feeling the burn of the comment, a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Texas Observer

‘2 Poems’

And make them grind and crackle, like a flame. This second choice was mine. You’ll find a sea. Do you think free access to journalism like this is important? The Texas Observer is known for its fiercely independent, uncompromising work— which we are pleased to provide to the public at no charge in this space. We rely on the generosity of our readers who believe that this work is important. You can chip in for as little as 99 cents a month. If you support this mission, we need your help.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arcamax.com

'Ghosts' role is nothing strange for Rebecca Wisocky

Actress Rebecca Wisocky never thought of herself as beautiful. And, for her, that’s a good thing. “I don’t believe that I was ever perceived as a great beauty in this business, and I think it’s been a boon and a strength for me because I always played older than I was,” she says.
MOVIES
DIY Photography

The Meaning in the Making: An interview with photographer and author Sean Tucker

If you have followed the work of Sean Tucker, you probably know that he has published a book. It’s titled The Meaning in the Making and it speaks about much more than the mere technicalities of photography. It’s about our human need to create, about its beauty, complexity, and challenges, and about how we can make the absolute best out of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Ten books to read in December

- - - This atmospheric thriller begins with Travis Wrenn, whose search for a missing woman leads him to Pastoral, a secretive Oregon commune. Years after he too disappears, members of Pastoral discover his abandoned truck and begin uncovering long-buried secrets. - - - Raised in poverty in Sweden, Greta...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy