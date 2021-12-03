Otsego County outlines shared services plan for EMS

Vicky Klukkert | The Daily Star Otsego County Board of Representative Chair David Bliss, Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy, E911 Director Robert O'Brien, Emergency Services Director Victor Jones, County Rep. Daniel Wilber and County Administrator Joshua Beams stand in front of the new county ambulance Monday, Nov. 15.

The Otsego County Board of Representatives held a public hearing about the proposed Otsego County 2022 Shared Services Plan during its Dec. 1 meeting.

Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Director Erik Scrivener outlined the shared services program for the new countywide emergency ambulance service and how it would impact the municipalities that approve the plan. Otsego County is one of 57 counties that participate in the state's County-Wide Shared Services Initiative. The program generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state, the report said. Counties can then request a one-time state match funding from the state to help fund the program.

The program is governed by a 35-member panel that includes every town supervisor and every city and village mayor in the county, the report said. The panel meets periodically to discuss how they could work together to help save taxpayers money. The panel identified the Otsego County EMS Project as the 2022 project. The pilot EMS program is run through the county's Emergency 911 department and funded for two years by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Scrivener said a survey went out to the municipalities on Nov. 24. He said 10 had responded about participating in the EMS coverage. "Seven municipalities want to join, two said no and one had no response," he said.

The report gave the average response times for each municipality's EMS service and private ambulance service AMR's response time. The average time it took from the dispatch call to delivering the patient to the emergency room in 2019 was one hour and 29 minutes, the report said. In the coverage areas of the Garrettsville, Westford and Pittsfield EMS squads, the average dispatch-to-hospital time was more than two hours.

In addition, the report said 25% of the calls in 2019 were registered as "did not respond," so a second volunteer ambulance service was called to cover the call. It said Cherry Valley had a 60% "did not respond rate" and Unadilla's was 74% in 2019.

The report said if a municipality was to start its own around-the-clock EMS service, it would cost between $776,844 and $956,469. The smaller figure includes the following: 50% salary of 911 director, four advanced life support technicians, four basic life support technicians, per diem staff and benefits. The larger figure includes the purchase of an ambulance and the supplies needed to outfit the ambulance.

The report said the Otsego County EMS costs about $1,953,000, which includes two ambulances, 16 full time staff, benefits, equipment, supplies and other expenditures and will be operational in 2022.

If 10 municipalities participate in the shared services program, the cost savings would be $5,815,440, the report said. The report said if 10 municipalities started their own EMS services, the cost countywide would be $7,768,440. The county is seeing a $5 million match from the state, which is the cost savings to taxpayers, County Administrator Josh Beams said.

Two residents spoke in favor of the shared services plan during the public hearing.

Lisa Norton is an EMT with the Edmeston EMS and said she was in favor of the plan because it is hard to keep up with all the recertification requirements. She encouraged the board to lobby the state to get the recertification requirements moved from three years to five years. She also complained about the lack of local trainers for EMTs. She said once her certification runs out at the end of the year she was not going to training to get recertified.

Jeremy Hoag, a member of the Edmeston Town Council, also said he was in favor of the program.

Otsego County residents can voice their concerns or their approvals to the CWSSI panel until Monday, Dec. 13, by email to planning@otsegocounty.com. The panel will vote on the proposal Wednesday, Dec. 15.

