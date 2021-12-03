Cornell forward Max Andreev named ECAC Hockey Player of the Month

ECAC Hockey announced Thursday that senior forward Max Andreev has been named the league’s Player of the Month for November. Andreev scorched opponents for 12 points over the Big Red’s seven games for the month, vaulting himself into December among the top 10 in the nation in points per game at 1.44.

His hallmark performance to date consisted of four goals and two assists at the forefront of an 11-3 defeat of Rensselaer on Nov. 13. It served as Cornell’s first six-point effort in a single game since Ryan Vesce ’04 factored into all of the Big Red’s goal in a 7-0 win over Princeton on Nov. 8, 2003, and it was also the first time a player from Cornell had four goals in a single game since Ryan Hughes ’93 on Jan. 29, 1991 in a 5-4 loss against Boston College.

In a lot of ways, Andreev’s scoring barrage has been a return to the mean. After notching just a single assist in the team’s first four games of the season, the Big Red coaching staff addressed the Moscow native to make sure he wasn’t downtrodden.

“We just talked about how he just needs to follow the things that we talk about and follow the process, because he got away from it,” said Mike Schafer ’86, the Jay R. Bloom ’77 Head Coach of Men’s Hockey at Cornell. “At the Dartmouth game (on Nov. 6), he started doing things and he started cheating the game a little bit. … So (against RPI), it was great that the puck went in the net for him. Some great plays by his linemates, (too). It’s good to see him get rewarded with it.”

Andreev is now tied for the team scoring lead with junior Matt Stienburg, who has played on the wing of Andreev’s line all season. Of late, freshman Ondrej Psenicka (four goals in the last five games) has occupied the other wing.

The Big Red is back in action this weekend with its final games of the fall semester, hitting the road to take on St. Lawrence at 7 p.m. Friday before a clash with Clarkson at 7 p.m. Saturday.

