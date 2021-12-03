ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Let your voice be heard and stay updated with current veterans news, polices and updates at the upcoming Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) Commanders Call Town Hall

wa.gov
 1 day ago

Let your voice be heard and stay updated with current veterans news, polices and updates at the upcoming Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) Commanders Call Town Hall. Our Veterans Services Organizations are the backbone of every community in assisting veterans and their families. Your Washington Department of...

www.dva.wa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
GovExec.com

Some Veterans Affairs Beneficiaries Will Receive Notification Letters Late Due to Printing Delays

At least one federal agency is experiencing printing and mailing delays due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. A vendor contracted by the Government Publishing Office that provides services for the Veterans Affairs Department is experiencing delays in printing and mailing notification letters to veterans and claimants about their benefits “due to supply chain and staffing shortages,” the VA announced on Tuesday. “The disruption may impact the ability of some claimants to meet required deadlines via written correspondence with VA.” As a result, the Veterans Benefits Administration is extending the deadline for certain claimants and forgoing adverse actions if they do not respond.
MILITARY
KFYR-TV

VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs tours ND Veterans Cemetery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is giving VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Michael Quinn a tour of North Dakota. The tour brought the pair to Mandan to visit with managers of the state Veteran’s Cemetery to discuss the future of the cemetery. According to the National...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Thousands participated in town hall on issues impacting veterans

HENRICO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people participated in a telephone town hall concerning issues facing veterans. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger hosted the town hall on Wednesday with representatives from the Virginia Department of Veteran Services. According to a release, more than 9,000 people joined the call, which was focused...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
thesunpapers.com

Shamong committee and township honor vets on Veterans Day

The Shamong Township Committee and area residents honored past and current servicemen and women on Veterans Day in a ceremony that also cited local Scout troops for their service to the community. The event at Pinelands Memorial Park opened with a welcoming introduction from Mayor Tim Gimbel, followed by Indian...
SHAMONG, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Wicked Local

Scituate Veterans Advisory Council to host Veterans’ Breakfast

WHERE: The Scituate Senior Center located at 333 First Parish Road. WHY: The Scituate Veterans Advisory Council is pleased to offer this breakfast in memory of the tragedy at Pearl Harbor, as well as a way for Scituate veterans to meet and mingle. ADDITIONALLY: Veterans Advocate Paul Prefountain will be...
SCITUATE, MA
wa.gov

Wellness, Arts, and the Military

Wellness, Arts, and the Military (WAM) is part of the ArtsWA Community of Care Initiative. WAM supports the growth of artists and arts organizations who have arts and wellness programs for military connected communities. WAM began in 2017 as a Community Connections Project supported by the NEA Creative Forces Military Healing Arts Network. Through summits, convenings, and key partnerships, the WAM program has grown to include arts programming grants, training, funding, and outreach.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Vaac#State#Amvets Post#5717#Tacoma 98409
wa.gov

Veterans Conservation Corps Manager Kim Pham Receives 2021 Southwest Area Special Recognition Award

Veterans Conservation Corps Manager Kim Pham Receives 2021 Southwest Area Special Recognition Award. The Washington State Conservation Commission presented our Veterans Conservation Corps Manager, Kim Pham, with the 2021 Southwest Area Special Recognition Award for her service in the community. “You are being recognized for your service to conservation districts...
WASHINGTON STATE
themtnear.com

Celebrating Veterans

Thank you veterans Peak to Peak Rotary appreciated Gilpin County Veterans Services Officer, Leon Pohl, discussing benefits for veterans on Veterans Day. He is available to meet with or visit the 749 Veterans living in Gilpin County. Pictured are Rotarians Barbara Thielemann (seated), Michael Carlson, Mary Lorenz, Sandy Hollingsworth, VSO Leon Pohl, and JoAnn Kerr. Each member has veterans in their families whom they honored. Thank you to every Veteran for serving our country.
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
kswo.com

Department of Veterans Affairs offers health services to those who served

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs helped host a Presumptive Conditions Campaign event. The department worked with Lawton Indian Health Service and Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma to hold the event. They worked to help identify and assist veterans from across southwestern Oklahoma who may...
LAWTON, OK
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bourges inducted into State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

CARMEL – The recently retired program director of the Dwyer Vet2Vet Program in Putnam County, John Bourges, has been inducted into the State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame. He was nominated by Senator Pete Harckham. Twenty years earlier, he retired from the New York Police Department; a former detective, he...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
nafme.org

2022 Call for Nominations for the Update Editorial Committee

2022 Call for Nominations for the Update Editorial Committee. The Executive Committee of the Society for Research in Music Education seeks nominations for six vacancies on the Update Editorial Committee. Required Qualifications: (a) SRME membership at the time of initial nomination and for the entire period of service, (b) a...
JOBS
Princeton Daily Clarion

Veteran's Voice

The passing of a loved one is often a confusing and overwhelming experience. When that loved one is a veteran of our nation’s armed forces, the process may likely be compounded by the myriad of benefits offered to a surviving spouse and/or children (and in some cases parents). To further...
MILITARY
yaktrinews.com

Free Veterans Service Fair in Yakima on Saturday (11/20)

YAKIMA, Wash. —Congressman Dan Newhouse is hosting a Veterans Service Fair and Pinning Ceremony for all Central Washington veterans and their families on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Yakima. Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021. Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST. Location: Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. 8th St, Yakima,...
YAKIMA, WA
WREG

Department of Veteran Affairs is Now Hiring RAs and Nursing Assistants

Attention all Nursing Professionals! The Memphis VA is  hiring Nurses and Nurse Assistants ! All positions offer a sign on bonus, uniform allowance and great benefits! Be a part of giving our veterans the care they deserve! For more details email MemphisHRJobFair@va.gov or visit Jobs & Careers – Memphis VA Medical Center Area of Recruiting: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
baysideoc.com

Communications Committee updates initiatives

(Nov. 25, 2021) The Ocean Pines Communications Committee discussed pending business during its virtual meeting on Thursday. Committee member Marlene Ott said a recent update from Choptank Electric Cooperative highlighted its sponsorship of the annual “Light Up the Pines” holiday promotion. Marketing Coordinator Julie Malinowski said residents began registering for...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy