Let your voice be heard and stay updated with current veterans news, polices and updates at the upcoming Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) Commanders Call Town Hall

At least one federal agency is experiencing printing and mailing delays due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. A vendor contracted by the Government Publishing Office that provides services for the Veterans Affairs Department is experiencing delays in printing and mailing notification letters to veterans and claimants about their benefits “due to supply chain and staffing shortages,” the VA announced on Tuesday. “The disruption may impact the ability of some claimants to meet required deadlines via written correspondence with VA.” As a result, the Veterans Benefits Administration is extending the deadline for certain claimants and forgoing adverse actions if they do not respond.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO