Three women were robbed and at times assaulted in separate incidents over the course of 25 minutes in Chicago’s Lakeview, police said Friday. The startling string of Thursday incidents comes on the heels of a four-robbery pattern in the neighborhoods of Lakeview and Lincoln Park, according to CWB Chicago, which was the first to report the news. Robberies citywide are up 8% for the last 28-day period, which ended on November 28, according to department crime statistics.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO