County Officials Report 652 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths As U.S. Ramps Up Omicron Response

FILE PHOTO: Nurse Sh’kyra Wagoner fills up syringes with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic in Detroit, Mich. on July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

San Diego County public health officials reported 652 new COVID-19 infections and four more deaths on Thursday.

The new data increases the county’s case totals to 386,050 infections, with 4,350 deaths since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

Fourteen more COVID patients required hospitalization locally. Doctors admitted three more to intensive care.

The county received reports of 22,928 new COVID-19 tests. An average of 4.1% were returned positive over a seven-day period.

Meanwhile, four states, including California, have detected the new Omicron variant. That brings the total number of related infections in the country to eight.

President Joe Biden has called for international travelers to the U.S. to be tested for COVID-19 within one day of departure, regardless of vaccination status. Mask requirements on airplanes, trains and public transportation vehicles will be extended to March 18.

“We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” he said, speaking Thursday at the National Institutes of Health medical research facility in Maryland.

The government also will require private health insurers to reimburse their 150 million customers for 100% of the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, and make 50 million more tests available free through rural clinics and health centers for the uninsured.

Reuters contributed to this report.