Almost three decades after Arthur Ashe's death, his brother Johnnie Ashe can still see the impact the tennis icon made on the sports world. "He realized that he had a responsibility to be the best that he could be, no matter what the circumstances, but he wanted to do it on his terms," Johnnie tells PEOPLE. "And quite frankly, I think that's a lesson in itself. Be the best that you can be, but do it on your terms."

