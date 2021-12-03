Judge Denies Request to Block San Diego Unified Vaccine Mandate Ahead of Dec. 20 Hearing

A San Diego Unified student is vaccinated in school. Courtesy of the district

A judge denied a temporary restraining order request Thursday from a local parents group to block the San Diego Unified School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The court, though, set another hearing for Dec. 20 to revisit the issue.

The group, Let Them Choose, wants to force officials to suspend enforcement of the district’s vaccine policy prior to Dec. 20, when all students over 16 must receive their second vaccine dose.

Unvaccinated students 16 years or older will be required to take part in remote learning via independent study. By the start of the district’s second semester on Jan. 24, unvaccinated students will not be allowed to continue with in-person instruction unless they obtain an approved exemption.

While the district’s plan allows for exemptions to the mandate, it does not permit religious or personal belief exemptions.

In its suit, Let Them Choose alleges that the district’s vaccine mandate plan will harm unvaccinated children by excluding them from the classroom.

San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer said that his denial of the request was in large part due to a late flurry of filings from the group’s attorneys. The paperwork, nearly 500 pages filed shortly before noon Wednesday, had not been reviewed by the judge.

“I’m not going to have a hearing of this magnitude without looking at what was filed,” said Meyer before he scheduled the new hearing.

Attorney Mark Bresee, who represents the school district in the lawsuit, said in a statement, “This is obviously an important topic to many people, for many reasons. We are pleased that Judge Meyer took action to ensure that the matter is heard and decided soon, but with sufficient opportunity for the District and the Court to thoroughly address the legal claims before making a decision. He made the right decision.”

The stated mission for Let Them Choose is “to protect families’ rights to make personal medical decisions and students’ right to an in-person education.”

In a ruling stemming from a separate lawsuit, San Diego Unified’s vaccine mandate was temporarily blocked earlier this week by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In that case, a 16-year-old Scripps Ranch High School student and her parents sued to block the mandate on religious grounds.

The Ninth Circuit ruled Sunday that an injunction would remain in place until the district removed a vaccine deferral option for pregnant students. Bresee said the district removed the option on Monday.

However, while Bresee said he expected the injunction to be lifted as a result, the Ninth Circuit has not yet issued its full opinion.

– City News Service