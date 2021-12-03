ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Live at the Belly Up: Vokab Kompany and Brawley

KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet down with the hip hop electro sounds of Vokab Kompany on this episode of...

video.kpbs.org

Taos News

Taos music scene evolving

The music scene is changing in Taos. While some familiar venues have closed, and COVID-19 restrictions (and fears) linger, musicians adapt and play on. "The world is changing, and we can change with it,” says Bone Orchard’s Carol Morgan-Eagle. Daniel Pretends Eagles, Carol’s husband added, “We have found the blessings,...
TAOS, NM
KPBS

ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE: Country

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Enjoy the American Pops Orchestra's celebration of uniquely American music that transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective American culture. This episode was filmed at the Poorhouse Farm Park in historic Martinsburg, West...
MUSIC
thedesertreview.com

Brawley's Esther Rayo flies back to Valley to perform at upcoming Christmas concert

IMPERIAL VALLEY — Once again the Imperial Valley Master Chorale sets its sights on singing in holiday cheer with a collection of Christmas-themed songs, including traditional sing-along carols and select movements of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, with the iconic Hallelujah Chorus as the culmination of the concert. Yet some may...
BRAWLEY, CA
State
California State
tejanonation.net

Hilda Lamas and Adassa debut music video for Christmas duet ‘Blanca Navidad’

Just in time for the holiday, CHR Records released the official music video for the Christmas duet from Hilda Lamas and Adassa, “Blanca Navidad.” This bilingual holiday classic performed by these two amazing Latina vocalists is sure to be a timeless rendition you will want to add to your Christmas playlist.
MUSIC
KPBS

Baby Bushka returns to the stage after immense loss and grief

For Baby Bushka, San Diego's world-famous Kate Bush ensemble, the last 19 months have been overwhelmed by disappointment, loss and grief. The band self-identifies as "the Kate Bush experience of your dreams," and eschews simpler titles like tribute or cover band. Of course, Kate Bush fans will hear their favorites at a Baby Bushka show, but the performances are something else entirely.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MetalSucks

Video: How to Write an Amaranthe Song

Toontrack’s annual Metal Month, in which the top-tier recording software company puts the focus solely on metal for the entirety of November with a slew of new products and content, will soon come to a close. But we’ve got a few more things in store before we head into December!
MUSIC
thisisrnb.com

song profile: Rising Artist BeMyFiasco “Anywhere”

The Foreign Exchange Music (+FE Music) is a label founded by Grammy-nominated duo, Phonte and Nicolay. Today, the label has unveiled the song profile of BeMyFiasco’s R&B record, “Anywhere.” The song appeared on the singer’s 11-track album, Where I Left You which was released in October. On “Anywhere” BeMyFiasco sings...
MUSIC
Person
Faron Young
KPBS

5 songs to discover in San Diego in December

The Fazes, a San Diego based-band, is having quite a season. They recently performed to a packed house at The Observatory, opening for Beach Goons, and they have two shows on the books this month. The first is at The Loft at UC San Diego, alongside The Inflorescence, Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. They'll also play Soda Bar with Havnauts later in the month, on Dec. 30.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Baja Orchestra and Alma Verde

Have you ever dreamed of waving that little wand in front of a professional orchestra? Enjoy such an experience vicariously through Jorge as he gets to meet the Baja Orchestra. We chat with the director, the musicians, the youth symphony, and more. Music is a beautiful thing, and we get to explore the musicians that give a cultural touch to Tijuana. Afterwards, an organic meal at Alma Verde.
MUSIC
No Depression

Retro and Modern Pair Perfectly on Nick Waterhouse’s ‘Promenade Blue’

EDITOR’S NOTE: As album releases slow down in December, we like to catch our breath and write about albums that came out earlier in the year that we didn’t get a chance to review but we think are worthy of your attention. Promenade Blue was released in April. Nick Waterhouse...
MUSIC
#Belly Up#Mad Max#World Music
themusicuniverse.com

Jewel shares ‘Standing Still’ remix

Jewel celebrates the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling fourth studio album This Way with a radiant new remix of the hit single “Standing Still” with Swedish pop duo Pure Shores. The “Standing Still (Pure Shores Remix)” has a refreshing dance floor-ready tone that gives light to the short days of the current season. The reimagined composition is a glowing reminder that Jewel’s versatile vocals are accustomed for any musical setting, whether it be folk, acoustic, pop, EDM or otherwise.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Album of the Month: At long last, the supergroup The Mighty Soulmates

The term “supergroup” isn’t appropriately used very often, but it is absolutely the right term for The Mighty Soulmates. Consisting of legendary musicians André Cymone (artist, singer, songwriter, producer and original bass player with the artist known as Prince), Mic Murphy (singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist and renowned as the co-creator and member of The System and The Jack Sass Band), St. Paul Peterson (keyboardist in The Time and lead singer in Prince’s group The Family), and Gardner Cole (writer, producer and musician, best known for his work with Madonna), The Mighty Soulmates have a pedigree that screams R&B and funk greatness.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

The Warning Joins Forces with WEBTOON® for ‘ANIMOSITY’ Music Video

LOS ANGELES (December 2, 2021) – Leading webcomic platform WEBTOON® has partnered with hard rock sister trio The Warning for a visually-stunning video take on “ANIMOSITY,” a song from their recently-released MA​YDAY EP, inspired by the popular webtoon I’m the Grim Reaper. The music video layers lead singer Daniela “Dany”...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Dancing Astronaut’s Artists to Watch in 2022: Cloonee

Back by popular demand is Dancing Astronaut’s Artists to Watch Advent Calendar. Each day, we’ll uncover one sweet selection, highlighting next year’s class of up-and-coming talents and burgeoning stars one-by-one. Starting December 1, we’re counting up 25 of electronic music’s most enticing future achievers, sweetening the holiday season with a well-rounded crop of radar-worthy producers to keep an eye on next year. Check this space for daily updates throughout the month. From unique underground wavemakers to soon-to-be festival big shots, spanning bass music to techno with so much in between, we’re proud to continue Dancing Astronaut’s Artist to Watch Advent Calendar for a second consecutive year—enjoy.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
obscuresound.com

Billy Bobak – “Respite” + “Indo Girls”

“Respite” is a magnetic new track from Billy Bobak, featuring Aya. Gorgeous, trickling guitars entrance past the one-minute mark, aesthetically fondly reminiscent of Aztec Camera. “What can you do now, as life moves,” exudes a captivating mystique. String-laden undercurrents add a memorable chill at the mid-point. “Respite” is an impressively produced and written track, touting a timeless beauty.
MUSIC
this song is sick

PREMIERE | Kyle Watson Delivers a Trippy Tech House Heater via SOLOTOKO

South African house producer Kyle Watson has had quite a busy year. In addition to releasing a slew of singles, he also had a sizeable US tour run. If you happened to catch one of his shows and hear a sneak peek of the latest single he’s been teasing, you’ll be happy to know “Conversations” is finally being released tomorrow. Today we’ve got an exclusive premiere of it for you.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
Billboard

How Ivan Cornejo and Jhay Cortez Teamed Up For ‘Esta Danada (Remix)’: Exclusive

In the summer, Ivan Cornejo released his debut album Alma Vacia, home to his viral hit “Esta Dañada” — an indie sierreño track that best represents his musical style. The lyrics, about a broken girl, have resonated well on social media, soundtracking over one million videos on TikTok. Now, Cornejo presents the official remix alongside chart-topping Puerto Rican artist Jhay Cortez, via Manzana Records.
MUSIC

