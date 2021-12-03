Baja Orchestra and Alma Verde

Carmela Remigio Gives An Outstanding Performance in Francesco Micheli’s Dramatic Reading. Giovanni Simone Mayr was the maestro di Cappella de Santa Maria Maggiore in Bergamo, and a prolific opera composer during the first half of the 19th century. He composed “Medea in Corinto” for Naples in 1813 and premiered a second version in Bergamo in 1821 with Felice Romani rewriting the libretto—Romani being one of the primary librettists of the bel canto era who wrote for many pivotal composers of the time, including Rossini, Bellini. and Donizetti. The titular Medea became the signature role of 19th-century soprano opera star Giuditta Pasta, who was famous for premiering roles including Anna Bolena and Norma. “Medea in Corinto,” like many of Mayr’s compositions, has largely faded from the public consciousness, just as he himself has become known more as the music teacher of Gaetano Donizetti than as a composer. Despite this, opera was one of Mayr’s compositional talents as he broke the strict rules imposed by Rossini, the most influential composer of the period, and clearly had Germanic influences in his harmony, his use of contrapunto, and his instrumental richness. He also helped develop and expand the Italian bel canto style through his pertinent research into the expressiveness of the human voice.

