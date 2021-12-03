ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Baja Orchestra and Alma Verde

KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever dreamed of waving that little wand in front of a professional orchestra? Enjoy...

video.kpbs.org

KPBS

ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE: Country

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Enjoy the American Pops Orchestra's celebration of uniquely American music that transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective American culture. This episode was filmed at the Poorhouse Farm Park in historic Martinsburg, West...
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

A clown and an orchestra: conductor brings love of music to the stage

LONDON (Reuters) – Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra hopes to entice audiences with her love of classical music through a new multi-disciplinary performance in which she pairs an orchestra and a clown on stage. De la Parra, who has conducted more than 100 orchestras including the London Philharmonic and...
THEATER & DANCE
phillyfunguide.com

Rowan University Symphony Orchestra

Conductor Jiannan Cheng welcomes Rowan student and cello soloist Rafael Alvarez and leads the orchestra in Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony as well as works by Dvorák and Wagner. Tickets are $10 and $5. Rowan student tickets are free with valid ID. COVID-19 Safety Protocols: For the 21|22 season all tickets MUST...
PERFORMING ARTS
decodedmagazine.com

Fabio & Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra

Since Outlook Festival and the Southbank Centre first collaborated in 2017, The Outlook Orchestra has gone from strength to strength, taking iconic tracks from the underground and bringing them to life in a way you’ve never heard them before!. For the next chapter, we’re delighted to reveal that godfather’s of...
MUSIC
KPBS

5 songs to discover in San Diego in December

The Fazes, a San Diego based-band, is having quite a season. They recently performed to a packed house at The Observatory, opening for Beach Goons, and they have two shows on the books this month. The first is at The Loft at UC San Diego, alongside The Inflorescence, Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. They'll also play Soda Bar with Havnauts later in the month, on Dec. 30.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Live at the Belly Up: Vokab Kompany and Brawley

Get down with the hip hop electro sounds of Vokab Kompany on this episode of Live at the Belly Up! Their energetic world music vibe combined with each musician’s diverse background creates an incredible fusion of hip hop meets mad max. Then next up, California country styles of Brawley featuring singer/songwriter Nena Anderson, drawing inspiration from honky-tonk heroes Faron Young and Ray Price.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Soprano Channa Malkin to Give Recital at Fundación Juan March

Dutch soprano Channa Malkin will give a recital at the Fundación Juan March, thus making her debut in Spain. The program for the concert includes songs by Modest Mussorgsky, Mieczyslaw Weinberg, and Josef Malkin. The concerts are part of a tour centered around Malkin’s most recent album “This is not a lullaby” which was inspired by the birth of her son and released in May 2021 by high-end audio label TRPTK.
MUSIC
South Pasadena News

The Band’s Visit at The Dolby Theatre

It’s 1996 in the small town of Bet Hatikva, Israel and the Alexandria Ceremonial Orchestra has just arrived from Egypt and is asking for directions to the new Arab Cultural Center where they are to give a concert. One problem, there is no Arab Cultural Center in Bet Hatikva. In fact, there isn’t much of anything of note in this city. By way of a language barrier and miscommunication, the musicians landed in this town which sounds, especially to a foreigner, extremely similar to the town where they are expected, Petah Tikva. Unfortunately for them, there are no buses until the morning and so begins their long evening spent dependant on the kindness of strangers.
PERFORMING ARTS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KATU.com

Oregon Symphony Holiday Concerts

Celebrate the holiday season with the Oregon Symphony! Tammy Hernandez got a preview of some of the fun, family-friendly events coming up in December. Handel’s Messiah features the Oregon Symphony, PSU Chamber Choir and world-class soloists. It is an unmissable concert tradition and a musical centerpiece for the holidays. In...
OREGON STATE
obscuresound.com

drown in lavender – “Stuck/Salome”

A dream-pop delight from Japanese band drown in lavender, “Stuck/Salome” traverses with late-night guitar tones, accompanying a lushly understated vocal lead to start. The steady build crafts a hypnotic spell. A slight smattering of piano precedes an anthemic vocal rise and more prominent guitar textures. An added, soaring guitar tone past the two-minute complements wordless vocal enthusiasm, with excellent results. “Stuck/Salome” entrances effortlessly with a dream-pop sound that builds cohesively into a rousing rock-friendly sound.
MUSIC
thecharlottegazette.com

Christmas with Danville Symphony Orchestra

The 50-piece Danville Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas concert at The Prizery in South Boston on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. With the theme “Home for the Holidays,” the musicians will perform such works as “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “Sleigh Ride” and excerpts from “The Nutcracker.” A narrator will tell the story of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with music.
MUSIC
mukilteobeacon.com

Angelique Nguyen – Orchestra

Angelique Nguyen is a violinist in the Kamiak Orchestra and also plays piano. "I think my most memorable performance was performing with Kammerstreich at the 2020 Solo and Ensemble contest. We played Opus 6, Movement 1 of Suk's Serenade for Strings, and there was just such a magical feeling of passion for me. One of Kammerstreich's most notable powers is depth and movement, and seeing and feeling everyone sway to the music together was such a powerful and moving moment that reminded me why I love performing music so much." Angelique loves the collaborative process and the student led aspect of the Orchestra program. After graduation she plans to continue playing music, travel the world, and become a Pediatric Dermatologist.
MUSIC
kscequinox.com

Saxophone & Brass Ensembles

Keene State music department’s brass sections took center stage at the Alumni Recital Hall on November 21. The Saxophone and Brass Ensembles performed a joint concert in front of a live and virtual audience. It was the first time each of the ensembles had performed in front of an audience in two years.
KEENE, NH
wvu.edu

Morgantown Orchestra returns

The Morgantown Community Orchestra is proud to present this semester’s concert “Morgantown’s Orchestra Returns” Sunday, Dec. 5 in Falbo Theatre of the College of Creative Arts Center. The orchestra will perform Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland, arr. Robert Longfield; Overture to Rosamunde by Franz Schubert, arr. Richard...
MORGANTOWN, WV
worldmusiccentral.org

Artist Profiles: Antonio “El Turry”

Flamenco singer Antonio “El Turry” was born in Almuñécar (Granada province). He is the son of guitarist Ricardo de la Juana and flamenco dancer Rosa “La Canastera”. At the age of 10, he joined his father’s company, thus launching his professional career. At the age of 18, he moved from...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Donizetti Opera Festival 2021 Review: Medea in Corinto

Carmela Remigio Gives An Outstanding Performance in Francesco Micheli’s Dramatic Reading. Giovanni Simone Mayr was the maestro di Cappella de Santa Maria Maggiore in Bergamo, and a prolific opera composer during the first half of the 19th century. He composed “Medea in Corinto” for Naples in 1813 and premiered a second version in Bergamo in 1821 with Felice Romani rewriting the libretto—Romani being one of the primary librettists of the bel canto era who wrote for many pivotal composers of the time, including Rossini, Bellini. and Donizetti. The titular Medea became the signature role of 19th-century soprano opera star Giuditta Pasta, who was famous for premiering roles including Anna Bolena and Norma. “Medea in Corinto,” like many of Mayr’s compositions, has largely faded from the public consciousness, just as he himself has become known more as the music teacher of Gaetano Donizetti than as a composer. Despite this, opera was one of Mayr’s compositional talents as he broke the strict rules imposed by Rossini, the most influential composer of the period, and clearly had Germanic influences in his harmony, his use of contrapunto, and his instrumental richness. He also helped develop and expand the Italian bel canto style through his pertinent research into the expressiveness of the human voice.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music & Drama Unveils Spring 2022 Season

Guildhall School of Music & Drama in the U.K. has announced its Spring 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Mezzo-soprano Alexandra Pouta, pianist Élisabeth Pion, and clarinettist Marian Bozhidarov will perform two concerts of works by Lili Boulanger, Debussy, Messiaen, and Jacques Brel.
EDUCATION
KPBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Bryn Terfel & Friends In Concert

Premieres Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, Dec. 26 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. Enjoy a holiday performance from the famed bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel in Wales' Brecon Cathedral featuring Welsh traditional folk group Calan. The program includes festive favorites, Lerner and Loewe's "Little Prince" and more.
MUSIC
tejanonation.net

Hilda Lamas and Adassa debut music video for Christmas duet ‘Blanca Navidad’

Just in time for the holiday, CHR Records released the official music video for the Christmas duet from Hilda Lamas and Adassa, “Blanca Navidad.” This bilingual holiday classic performed by these two amazing Latina vocalists is sure to be a timeless rendition you will want to add to your Christmas playlist.
MUSIC

