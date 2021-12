A greater proportion of black and Asian people are dying with coronavirus than white people, despite case numbers in the latter group being higher, a study has warned.Death rates among black and Asian groups are higher than those in white people, which is “almost certainly” down to differences in vaccine take-up, a Government adviser on Covid-19 and ethnicity said.Deaths are lower than they were in the first and second waves following the rollout out of the vaccination programme.But disparities remain due to the gaps in vaccination rates, with experts calling on people to get their first, second and third jabs...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO