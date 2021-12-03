ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theatre Corner Season 2 Preview

KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTheatre Corner is an award winning interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in...

video.kpbs.org

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
abc57.com

Lerner Theatre unveils holiday window displays for 2021 season

ELKHART, Ind. – The Lerner Theatre has unveiled this year’s window installations to celebrate the holiday season. This is the second year the Lerner has participated in the new tradition, which came about during the pandemic last year and was inspired by big-city window displays from stores like Marshall Field’s.
ELKHART, IN
KPBS

Comic-Con returns for scaled-back event

Today, Comic-Con International returns to an in person with what it’s calling Comic-Con Special Edition. It’s been more than two years since I’ve heard an announcer say, "The Exhibit Hall is now open." So I am looking forward to finally hearing those words again as Comic-Con Special Edition kicks into gear today. But this year instead of lining up to get a Hall H wrist band attendees will need to queue up to prove their vaccination status before picking up badges.
VIDEO GAMES
KPBS

IN PHOTOS: Comic-Con cosplayers back in-person

Content creator known as Geekstrong dressed as the Deadpool, the "Merc with a Mouth" in a "Squid Game" tracksuit at Comic-Con Special Edition, Nov. 26, 2021. While Comic-Con Special Edition is a smaller event than in previous years, some attendees were just grateful to be back on the Convention floor — and back in cosplay.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Cinema Junkie 220: Talking noir dames with the Nitrate Diva

Noir-vember continues with a look at Noir Dames with Nora Fiore, The Nitrate Diva. Women in film noir sometimes get a bad rap. They can be seen as dangerous ice queens only out to get what they want no matter how many people get killed along the way. But they also represented something exciting in terms of screen representation — they were women with agency and they often operated in a man’s world and on equal footing. They might not have been role models but they were riveting and you couldn’t take your eyes off them.
MOVIES
KPBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: New Year's Eve Gala 2021

Premieres Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. Celebrate the new year with Met stars Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani performing arias, duets and ensembles and more from the Parktheater in Augsburg, Germany on GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET. “Ah!...
ENTERTAINMENT
KPBS

ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE: Country

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Enjoy the American Pops Orchestra's celebration of uniquely American music that transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective American culture. This episode was filmed at the Poorhouse Farm Park in historic Martinsburg, West...
MUSIC
KPBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Bryn Terfel & Friends In Concert

Premieres Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, Dec. 26 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. Enjoy a holiday performance from the famed bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel in Wales' Brecon Cathedral featuring Welsh traditional folk group Calan. The program includes festive favorites, Lerner and Loewe's "Little Prince" and more.
MUSIC
KPBS

ARTICULATE WITH JIM COTTER: Worlds of Words

Premieres Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. This episode of ARTICULATE WITH JIM COTTER includes two segments. In "The Search for Better Worlds," Tochi Onyebuchi imagines worlds that never were, but always grounds them in this one. In "Thoroughly Modern Cave Painter," Stephen...
VISUAL ART
KPBS

Baby Bushka returns to the stage after immense loss and grief

For Baby Bushka, San Diego's world-famous Kate Bush ensemble, the last 19 months have been overwhelmed by disappointment, loss and grief. The band self-identifies as "the Kate Bush experience of your dreams," and eschews simpler titles like tribute or cover band. Of course, Kate Bush fans will hear their favorites at a Baby Bushka show, but the performances are something else entirely.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wnewsj.com

It’s the holiday season this weekend at The Murphy Theatre

There are two performances left at The Murphy Theatre as the local production “Home for the Holidays” plays this weekend, with a 7 p.m. Saturday show and a Sunday matinee at 2. There is a blend of standard Christmas favorites, some newer songs, traditional Christmas stories, and maybe some you’ve never heard before, and special appearances by the Falconettes, the Fancy Free Cloggers, the AstroNotes, and the Wilmingtones. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under. To reserve your tickets call 937-382-3643, stop by in person, or visit online at www.themurphytheatre.org .
PERFORMING ARTS
KPBS

Los Hermanos / The Brothers

Premieres Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Virtuoso Afro-Cuban-born brothers violinist Ilmar and pianist Aldo live on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century wide. Tracking their parallel lives in New York and Havana, their poignant reunion, and their momentous first performances together, "Los Hermanos/The Brothers" offers a nuanced, often startling view of estranged nations through the lens of music and family.
MUSIC
KPBS

5 songs to discover in San Diego in December

The Fazes, a San Diego based-band, is having quite a season. They recently performed to a packed house at The Observatory, opening for Beach Goons, and they have two shows on the books this month. The first is at The Loft at UC San Diego, alongside The Inflorescence, Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. They'll also play Soda Bar with Havnauts later in the month, on Dec. 30.
SAN DIEGO, CA

