Your Money: What to do if you join the “Great Resignation”

The job market is abuzz with record numbers of Americans quitting their jobs this year to secure higher pay and better work from employers desperate to hire. But if you actually like your job and want to stay with your company, you might feel like you're missing out on the hot job market. That doesn't mean you can't benefit from the moment.
Originally Posted On: https://myrtlebeachsc.com/protect-your-income-what-to-do-if-you-cant-work/. Life throws us many curveballs. And when it comes to our careers, sometimes we’re not even sure how much time or energy we’ll have in the future. It’s essential to plan for the day you can no longer work. There are many ways to protect your income so you can focus on your recovery and provide for yourself and your family if necessary.
Working is not working out for a record number of us. According to federal data, the number of people quitting has never been higher in the 20 years the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been tracking folks who walk away from a job. For many, whether 30-something, or 60-something, the...
We all know that the most magical and beautiful moment of the year comes in December and, of course, we refer to the Christmas bonus! One of the few flashes of light between the eternal joints and the lunch tuppers that Godín life offers. But of course, because "sometimes" we are impulsive and we don't usually plan our finances; We ended up spending the Christmas bonus in a two-for-three and boom! December 26th arrives and we are back in the red.
Year-end can come with holiday presents, parties, and year-end bonuses. It's also quite normal to do annual pay increases effective at the first of the new year. These things are all good, but it may impact what the Great Resignation looks like at your office. If year-end bonuses and raises...
With only about another month until the end of 2021, it’s a good time to review some important items when it comes to your finances. Here with four things to remember for your end of the financial checklist is Roland Kljunich, President of Roland Financial Wealth Management and Author of the book Magnetic Retirement.
Many Americans end up retiring without a savings and claim Social Security. They often realize they aren’t getting as much as they’d hoped they would. Social Security was not designed to replace a person’s entire income when they retired from working. Normally people will only see 40% of what they...
Those receiving Social Security benefits can now expect a bigger check in 2022 after the increase in COLA. 64 million people can expect their check in January with just a bit more money. These checks will be the first to have the new 5.9% COLA increase for 2022. The last...
Some states have extended food stamp support up to the Christmas holidays. The support program began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to this day. Households were expected to be given a minimum of 95 dollars in April of 2021. Family sizes determine how much families receive.
President Joe Biden thinks that there is no more great financial engine than the American people’s capacity to act carefully and imagine creatively. The administration had benefited prosperous people deemed too high while leaving to support those with fewer means. According to the White House, as administrator, Joe Biden promised...
Many are wondering what their Supplemental Security Income payments will be this year as SSI payments will increase. The increase in COLA also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Every year, the COLA boost is provided to those with fixed incomes in order to keep up with inflation. The...
In December, the IRS will give millions of Americans a stimulus check of more than $1,400 as a type of catch-up payment. In a recently published article in BGR, for some individuals, this represents a sizable stimulus payment. In fact, it’s far larger than the majority of the child tax credit payments due this month or on December 15.
Social Security retirement benefits are not the same for all retirees. The amount of your monthly benefit can vary greatly based on a number of different factors, from when you decide to claim Social...
There will be a few changes in 2022 when it comes to Social Security benefits. 70 million disabled or elderly Americans can expect these changes starting in January of 2022. Almost 9 out of 10 people over the age of 65 collect benefits. Here are 5 major changes coming to...
The third stimulus check still owes some Americans money, which is what a plus-up stimulus check is. According to The Sun, you may be eligible for additional funds if your earnings decline significantly between 2019 and 2020. Internal Revenue Service-Based Stimulus Payments On The AGI Reported By Taxpayers. In March...
With an application opening up soon, thousands of Americans will have the chance to apply for $500 in stimulus aid. The applications are available to St. Louis, Missouri residents. In order to be eligible for the payment, there are a list of qualifications to meet. You must have been a...
Comments / 0