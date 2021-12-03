ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lakewood Church repairs lead to stashed cash and checks being uncovered at mega-chapel

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

Houston police are investigating after an "undisclosed amount of cash and checks" were found at Lakewood Church.

According to Lakewood, the stash of money was found while repair work was being done at the church. Lakewood immediately notified the police and is assisting in the investigation, according to a statement.

SEE ALSO: More than half million dollars stolen from safe at Joel Osteen's Houston church

The discovery comes more than seven years after about $600,000 in cash and checks were taken from a church safe. The incident happened in 2014 between March 9 and March 10.

About $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks were taken.

It's unclear where the case left off, but an arrest was not made at the time.

Comments / 59

Paul Ivory
14h ago

That con man probably stole his own money and collected insurance...I can't see anybody but them hiding money in the walls of their business.

Reply
25
Willie329 Esparza
16h ago

They're all crooks. Thiers only 1 God and u do not need to listen to anyone else. read the book and feed ur own soul. Man cannot trust man. thats in the Bible! #Covid_Season_2021

Reply(3)
23
retha minor
20h ago

Imma leave this here judge not or you shall be judge. Sometimes it’s best to let God deal with things instead of people speaking on him. So things aren’t for us to speak on

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Osteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakewood Church#Stash#Houston Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
99K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy