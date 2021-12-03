Lakewood Church repairs lead to stashed cash and checks being uncovered at mega-chapel

Houston police are investigating after an "undisclosed amount of cash and checks" were found at Lakewood Church.

According to Lakewood, the stash of money was found while repair work was being done at the church. Lakewood immediately notified the police and is assisting in the investigation, according to a statement.

The discovery comes more than seven years after about $600,000 in cash and checks were taken from a church safe. The incident happened in 2014 between March 9 and March 10.

About $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks were taken.

It's unclear where the case left off, but an arrest was not made at the time.