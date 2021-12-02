ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

bigrapidsnews.com
 1 day ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;48;33;35;25;Breezy and colder;W;15;52%;25%;2. Albuquerque, NM;64;36;62;35;Mostly sunny;N;3;31%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;10;-1;4;-3;Very cold;NNE;4;78%;4%;1. Asheville, NC;68;43;71;43;Partly sunny;NW;4;52%;5%;3. Atlanta, GA;72;47;71;48;Partly sunny, warm;W;5;58%;6%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;58;45;50;41;Windy and cooler;W;19;51%;11%;2. Austin, TX;78;63;78;64;A morning shower;S;4;75%;56%;3....

www.bigrapidsnews.com

The Guardian

Winter heatwave breaks records in four US states

A record-breaking heatwave has swept large parts of the US, with much of the country experiencing balmy conditions even as Americans move into what is supposed to be meteorological winter. Much of the western half of the US has seen temperatures 35F (19C) above average for this time of year...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Most Of Denver, The Front Range And Northeast Plains Upgraded From Severe To Extreme Drought

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning showed drought conditions continue to expand in Colorado. One of the biggest changes from the report last week was an upgrade from severe to extreme drought across much of metro Denver, the Front Range and the northeast plains. Pockets of extreme drought are also being detected in the San Luis Valley, on the extreme southeast plains of Baca County and on portions of the western slope. The entire state of Colorado is currently in some stage of drought. The first storm in several weeks will approach the state sometime on Monday and it should bring a chance for snow back into the mountains. Depending on the track we could even see some rain or snow showers in Denver and across the lower elevations by Tuesday. In addition to the chance for some moisture it looks like temperatures will turn much colder. Instead of running as much as 30 degrees above normal in some places we will see afternoon highs by Tuesday either near or slightly below where they should be for this time of the year.
DENVER, CO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
ENVIRONMENT
#Washington Dc#Rain And Snow#City Town#State#Uv#Nne#Ga#Md#Wsw#Sse#Billings#Mt#Ene#Al#Boise#Ma#Wnw#Sc
bigrapidsnews.com

Celebrate the holidays Michigan craft-brew style

The holidays invoke a bounty of seasonal things, especially including food and drinks, and Michigan craft breweries have gotten into the spirit as well. Many Michigan breweries are offering cool things like beer Advent calendars and awesome variety packs that can make your holiday party planning nice and easy. I’ve rounded up a few options for you to seek out this season.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Fire official: Gas odor after blast razes Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Fire crews on the scene after an explosion leveled a house in Oklahoma City on Friday could smell gas, a fire official said. Neighbors reported the blast about 3:20 p.m. “It felt like a bomb had happened, a big old bomb,” neighbor Esperanza Hernandez said. “The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bigrapidsnews.com

Plumber's find possibly tied to 2014 Texas megachurch theft

HOUSTON (AP) — For more than seven years, no one has known what happened to $600,000 in checks and cash that was stolen from a safe at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, which has one of the largest congregations in the country. Now, there’s a possible plot twist in the...
TEXAS STATE

