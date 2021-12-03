ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Siena men’s basketball starts MAAC play against Manhattan

By Michael Kelly
Daily Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUDONVILLE — Siena men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello wants his team to play with a “big chip on our shoulder” when it starts MAAC play at 7 p.m. tonight against Manhattan in downtown Albany. The Saints’ third-year head coach wants his team to carry itself with confidence, too....

dailygazette.com

WTOP

Turgeon out as U.Md. basketball coach

Mark Turgeon is out as the men’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland, the school announced Friday. They described it as a mutual decision. “After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” Athletics Director Damon Evans said in a statement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball suddenly finds itself in the danger zone. Here's how it got there.

ATHENS, Ga. — All is not well in Tiger Country. Memphis basketball walked out of Stegeman Coliseum Wednesday with its second loss in a span of six days, leaving the No. 19 Tigers (5-2) vulnerable to an early season exit from the Top 25 polls. Demoralized, players and coaches alike exited the visitors' locker room sullen – one long face after another. As if the 82-79 setback to Georgia (3-5) wasn't bad enough as a Quad 3 loss, talk of failure and internal discord dominated the conversation afterward.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Maryland coaching search: John Beilein, Andy Enfield, Mark Pope potential candidates to replace Mark Turgeon

Mark Turgeon and Maryland mutually agreed to sever ties on Friday, opening up one of the 20 best jobs in college basketball. Terrapins assistant coach Danny Manning is taking over as the interim coach. He has experience, given he coached at Wake Forest from 2014-20. If Maryland can drastically turn things around under Manning, perhaps he'd be considered for the job full-time. But of course the school will thoroughly search for candidates across the country.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
Trentonian

Rider men’s basketball comes close to upset against South Carolina

Keyshawn Bryant splashed his first 3-pointer of the season off the glass, scoring 11 of is 17 points after halftime and sparking South Carolina to rally past Rider, 65-58, on Sunday in Columbia, S.C. The 6-foot-7 Bryant, coming off a five-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules, played...
COLUMBIA, SC
KWCH.com

Former Wichita State coach Mark Turgeon, Maryland part ways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maryland Terrapins basketball program made a move on Friday that affects two notable basketball figures from Kansas. Mark Turgeon, who coached at Wichita State from 2000-07, revitalizing a nationally irrelevant program, and Maryland have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced. Turgeon said he’s stepping down effective immediately.
MARYLAND STATE
wdrb.com

ACC basketball sagging, Rick Pitino soaring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s only 101 days until Selection Sunday for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament. What’s the outlook for your favorite conference?. If you’re a fan of the Atlantic Coast Conference, it’s cloudy with a taste of question marks after the ACC lost its annual challenge with the Big Ten for the third consecutive season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Baltimore Sun

Mark Turgeon out as Maryland men’s basketball coach after 10-plus seasons

The University of Maryland and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon announced Friday that they’ve mutually agreed to part ways, abruptly ending his tenure less than a month into his 11th season with the Terps. Turgeon led Maryland to appearances in five of the past six NCAA tournaments but struggled to establish the program among the nation’s elite. His teams were 226-116 overall since he took ...
MARYLAND STATE
935wain.com

LWC Men’s Basketball Looks to Bounce Back Against Freed-Hardeman

The Lindsey Wilson men’s basketball team looks to get back in the win column taking on Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) tomorrow in Henderson, Tenn. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Blue Raiders (5-2, 0-1 MSC) dropped their Mid-South Conference opener last night, losing 74-57 to Bethel (Tenn.). Elijah Jordan led the game in scoring with 20 points while gathering three rebounds and two steals.
BASKETBALL
Yale Daily News

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs set for Vermont, Fort Myers Tip-Off after Swain scores 1,000th in win at Siena

The Yale men’s basketball team cruised past Siena (0–3, 0–0 MAAC) in Albany, NY on Tuesday night, scoring nearly 50 points in the second half en route to an 84–52 win. Guard Azar Swain ’22 led all players with 23 points and reached a career milestone of 1,000 points at Yale when he drained a pullup three-pointer in the second half. Swain and the Bulldogs (3–1, 0–0 Ivy) return north Friday afternoon for a game at Vermont (2–1, 0–0 America East), a fixture on the Elis’ schedule in every season they have competed in since the 2007–2008 campaign. Over Thanksgiving break, the team will then travel to Florida to participate in the “Palms Division” of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament with a Tuesday game against Southern Utah (1–3, 0–0 Big Sky) and a Wednesday contest with either Milwaukee (1–2, 0–0 Horizon) or Bowling Green (1–2, 0–0 MAC).
VERMONT STATE
Daily Gazette

Former Guilderland High School standout Platek debuts in Siena men’s basketball loss against Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The energy was different around the Siena men’s basketball team Friday night. The reason was easy to pinpoint. Andrew Platek, whose status with the Saints has been a question for months, finally was officially added Friday afternoon to the program’s roster — and the former Guilderland High School standout showed in an 83-65 win for Georgetown at Capital One Arena that he’s capable of providing a major boost to a Siena team that needed one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kait 8

Arkansas State men’s basketball beats SEMO to start 3-1

Freshman forward Norchad Omier scored a game-high 18 points while posting his second double-double this year, and sophomore guard Caleb Fields added a season-best 16 points to lead the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to a 72-60 road victory over Southeast Missouri Friday night at the Show Me Center. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Gazette

UAlbany men’s basketball starts up Kentucky road trip

ALBANY — Its offense has largely struggled this season. A number of metrics show that for the UAlbany men’s basketball team, which has only played three games — all losses — with its new coaching staff and heavily revamped roster from a season ago. But in a key area, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Times Union

Guilderland's Andrew Platek to debut for Siena basketball tonight

The Siena men's basketball program announced today Guilderland High alumnus and North Carolina transfer Andrew Platek has been added to the 2021-22 roster and is expected to make his debut tonight when the Saints play Georgetown in Washington, D.C. Platek has received multiple waivers from the NCAA and is immediately...
GUILDERLAND, NY
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men's Basketball Game Thread Against Rhode Island

Boston College looks to steal one in the Sunshine Slam after suffering a loss last night to the Utah Utes. Let's see if Coach Grant has something different up his sleeve as they take on URI for the second time in the last week. As always, feel free to join the conversation below in the comments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland, Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Turgeon Mutually Agree To Part Ways, School Says

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Eight games into the season, the University of Maryland and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways, the university said Friday. Assistant Danny Manning will serve as interim head coach. In a statement, athletic director Damon Evans said he and Turgeon had several conversations before deciding on a coaching change. Evans lauded Turgeon’s decade-plus career with the Terps, saying he coached with “distinction and honor.” “He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories,” Evans said. “He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Times Daily

UNA men's basketball drops second game of ASUN/MAAC Challenge to Iona

The North Alabama men’s basketball team’s final game of the ASUN/MAAC Challenge wasn’t as close as its first, but end result was the same. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
COLLEGE SPORTS

