Busted! 32 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 12/02/21 Scioto County Mugshots
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 214 inmates.
An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
AARON A MCGUIRE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/02/2021
Birthdate: 01/18/1984
Prior Arrests: 34
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
DEAN JACKSON
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/01/2021
Birthdate: 10/07/1961
Prior Arrests: 5
Crime: Agg. Vehicular Assault
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
JUSTIN L JENKINS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/01/2021
Birthdate: 06/12/1990
Prior Arrests: 28
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
BRANDON TYLER PETERSEN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/01/2021
Birthdate: 09/13/1997
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CAITLIN ELAINE CLINE
Arresting Agency: PMC Probation
Booking Date: 12/01/2021
Birthdate: 04/11/1991
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
BRIDGITT LYNN BURK
Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court
Booking Date: 12/01/2021
Birthdate: 08/05/1963
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Agg Trafficking
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
HEATHER DAWN WILKES
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/01/2021
Birthdate: 11/30/1982
Prior Arrests: 13
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TIMOTHY SHAWN KILBURN
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/01/2021
Birthdate: 11/24/1976
Prior Arrests: 7
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
CHRISTINA MICHELLE HAMMONS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 03/28/1977
Prior Arrests: 9
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
NATHAN WAYNE STONE
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 12/04/1991
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
DEREK LANCE KRITZWISER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 04/18/1984
Prior Arrests: 11
Crime: Agg Menacing
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Having Weapons While Under Disability
Bond: $7,500
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
Crime: Fugitive From Justice\indiana
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Failure to Comply Order Police Officer
Bond: $7,500
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
Crime: Improperly Handling Firearm in Motor Veh
Bond: $5,000
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
TRAVIS JAY FLOYD
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 10/20/1996
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Fictitious Registration
Bond: $1,000
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
LEEANNA R BRADFORD
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 08/02/1978
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
TYLOR GROVES
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 12/05/1995
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
JAMIE ELISA JONES
Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 09/20/1976
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
TIMOTHY WALKER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 06/21/1987
Prior Arrests: 53
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
SHANNON C JOHNSTON
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 08/22/1978
Prior Arrests: 25
Crime: Receiving Stolen Property\ind
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Failure to Comply
Bond: $10,000
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $25,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Violation of Protection Order
Bond: $100,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
PATRICIA WARNOCK
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 01/06/1986
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Fail to Appear
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JOSHUA PAUL CABLE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/30/2021
Birthdate: 04/26/1980
Prior Arrests: 18
Crime: Felonious Assault
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
MICHAEL SCOTT BUTCHER
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 05/06/1991
Prior Arrests: 11
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MARY ALICE HOWARD
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 11/30/1966
Prior Arrests: 8
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JOHN L SMITH
Arresting Agency: Commons Pleas Court
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 12/17/1978
Prior Arrests: 16
Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $0
GEORGIA ANN BENTLEY
Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 11/25/1977
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $20,000
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
STEPHEN L GREEN
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 03/18/1983
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Trafficking in Drugs – Schedule I, II
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
JAMES HERBERT BRADEN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 04/11/1969
Prior Arrests: 17
Crime: Domestic Violence-prior
Bond: $20,000
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
TYLER TOMKO
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 07/30/1990
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Criminal Trespass
Bond: $250
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
Crime: Obstructing Official Business
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
DUSTIN E PRESSLEY
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 02/12/1996
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Domestic Threat
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
DESTANY FAITH KING
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 07/26/1999
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Trafficking in Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
CODY A STEVENS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 05/30/1991
Prior Arrests: 17
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $2,300
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
ADAM TAYLOR MURRAY
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 04/01/1978
Prior Arrests: 14
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
THOMAS FRANCIS GLOCKNER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 01/11/1966
Prior Arrests: 41
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CLINT HOPPER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/29/2021
Birthdate: 01/27/1976
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
