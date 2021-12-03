ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Busted! 32 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 12/02/21 Scioto County Mugshots

By Staff Report
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhQBz_0dCmGrVz00

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 214 inmates.

For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AARON A MCGUIRE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/02/2021

Birthdate: 01/18/1984

Prior Arrests: 34

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

DEAN JACKSON

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 10/07/1961

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Agg. Vehicular Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JUSTIN L JENKINS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 06/12/1990

Prior Arrests: 28

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRANDON TYLER PETERSEN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 09/13/1997

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CAITLIN ELAINE CLINE

Arresting Agency: PMC Probation

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 04/11/1991

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRIDGITT LYNN BURK

Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 08/05/1963

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Agg Trafficking

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

HEATHER DAWN WILKES

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 11/30/1982

Prior Arrests: 13

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIMOTHY SHAWN KILBURN

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 11/24/1976

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

CHRISTINA MICHELLE HAMMONS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 03/28/1977

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

NATHAN WAYNE STONE

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 12/04/1991

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

DEREK LANCE KRITZWISER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 04/18/1984

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Agg Menacing

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Having Weapons While Under Disability

Bond: $7,500

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

Crime: Fugitive From Justice\indiana

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Failure to Comply Order Police Officer

Bond: $7,500

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

Crime: Improperly Handling Firearm in Motor Veh

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

TRAVIS JAY FLOYD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 10/20/1996

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Fictitious Registration

Bond: $1,000

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

LEEANNA R BRADFORD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 08/02/1978

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

TYLOR GROVES

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 12/05/1995

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

JAMIE ELISA JONES

Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 09/20/1976

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TIMOTHY WALKER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 06/21/1987

Prior Arrests: 53

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

SHANNON C JOHNSTON

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 08/22/1978

Prior Arrests: 25

Crime: Receiving Stolen Property\ind

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Failure to Comply

Bond: $10,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $25,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Violation of Protection Order

Bond: $100,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

PATRICIA WARNOCK

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 01/06/1986

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JOSHUA PAUL CABLE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 04/26/1980

Prior Arrests: 18

Crime: Felonious Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

MICHAEL SCOTT BUTCHER

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 05/06/1991

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MARY ALICE HOWARD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 11/30/1966

Prior Arrests: 8

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JOHN L SMITH

Arresting Agency: Commons Pleas Court

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 12/17/1978

Prior Arrests: 16

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $0

GEORGIA ANN BENTLEY

Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 11/25/1977

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $20,000

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

STEPHEN L GREEN

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 03/18/1983

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs – Schedule I, II

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JAMES HERBERT BRADEN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 04/11/1969

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Domestic Violence-prior

Bond: $20,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

TYLER TOMKO

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 07/30/1990

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $250

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

Crime: Obstructing Official Business

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

DUSTIN E PRESSLEY

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 02/12/1996

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Threat

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

DESTANY FAITH KING

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 07/26/1999

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

CODY A STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 05/30/1991

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $2,300

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ADAM TAYLOR MURRAY

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 04/01/1978

Prior Arrests: 14

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

THOMAS FRANCIS GLOCKNER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 01/11/1966

Prior Arrests: 41

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CLINT HOPPER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 01/27/1976

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

SCDNReports

Southern Ohio Man Calls Police for Help is Now Dead. Broken Neck?

Southern Ohio Man Calls Police for Help is Now Dead. Broken Neck?Facebook. The following is a press release sent by the Waverly Police Department. Included in that email to us was this statement: "We cannot currently make any further comments/statements as this incident is under investigation through (Ohio) BCI. We hope you understand."
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Cleveland Man Found Guilty of Cupcake Robbery and Evidence Tampering

Cleveland Man Found Guilty of Cupcake Robbery and Evidence Tamperingpixabay. U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal jury today returned guilty verdicts against Defendant Tandre Buchanan, Jr., 24, of Cleveland, following a three-day trial before Judge Donald C. Nugent in Cleveland. Buchanan was found guilty of interference with commerce by means of robbery and tampering with evidence.
CLEVELAND, OH
