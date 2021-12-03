Busted! 32 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 12/02/21 Scioto County Mugshots

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 214 inmates.

For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AARON A MCGUIRE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/02/2021

Birthdate: 01/18/1984

Prior Arrests: 34

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

DEAN JACKSON

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 10/07/1961

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Agg. Vehicular Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JUSTIN L JENKINS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 06/12/1990

Prior Arrests: 28

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRANDON TYLER PETERSEN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 09/13/1997

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CAITLIN ELAINE CLINE

Arresting Agency: PMC Probation

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 04/11/1991

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRIDGITT LYNN BURK

Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 08/05/1963

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Agg Trafficking

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

HEATHER DAWN WILKES

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 11/30/1982

Prior Arrests: 13

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIMOTHY SHAWN KILBURN

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/01/2021

Birthdate: 11/24/1976

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

CHRISTINA MICHELLE HAMMONS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 03/28/1977

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

NATHAN WAYNE STONE

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 12/04/1991

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

DEREK LANCE KRITZWISER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 04/18/1984

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Agg Menacing

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Having Weapons While Under Disability

Bond: $7,500

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

Crime: Fugitive From Justice\indiana

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Failure to Comply Order Police Officer

Bond: $7,500

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

Crime: Improperly Handling Firearm in Motor Veh

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

TRAVIS JAY FLOYD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 10/20/1996

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Fictitious Registration

Bond: $1,000

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

LEEANNA R BRADFORD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 08/02/1978

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

TYLOR GROVES

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 12/05/1995

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

JAMIE ELISA JONES

Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 09/20/1976

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TIMOTHY WALKER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 06/21/1987

Prior Arrests: 53

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

SHANNON C JOHNSTON

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 08/22/1978

Prior Arrests: 25

Crime: Receiving Stolen Property\ind

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Failure to Comply

Bond: $10,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $25,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Violation of Protection Order

Bond: $100,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

PATRICIA WARNOCK

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 01/06/1986

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JOSHUA PAUL CABLE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/30/2021

Birthdate: 04/26/1980

Prior Arrests: 18

Crime: Felonious Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

MICHAEL SCOTT BUTCHER

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 05/06/1991

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MARY ALICE HOWARD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 11/30/1966

Prior Arrests: 8

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JOHN L SMITH

Arresting Agency: Commons Pleas Court

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 12/17/1978

Prior Arrests: 16

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $0

GEORGIA ANN BENTLEY

Arresting Agency: Common Pleas Court

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 11/25/1977

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $20,000

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

STEPHEN L GREEN

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 03/18/1983

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs – Schedule I, II

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JAMES HERBERT BRADEN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 04/11/1969

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Domestic Violence-prior

Bond: $20,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

TYLER TOMKO

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 07/30/1990

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $250

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

Crime: Obstructing Official Business

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

DUSTIN E PRESSLEY

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 02/12/1996

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Threat

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

DESTANY FAITH KING

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 07/26/1999

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

CODY A STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 05/30/1991

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $2,300

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ADAM TAYLOR MURRAY

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 04/01/1978

Prior Arrests: 14

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

THOMAS FRANCIS GLOCKNER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 01/11/1966

Prior Arrests: 41

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CLINT HOPPER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/29/2021

Birthdate: 01/27/1976

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150