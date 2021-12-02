ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for Maintaining a Matte Finish on a Vehicle

By Kayla Keena
 2 days ago
Whether you enjoy an artistic touch in your life or just like cool-looking textures and designs, customizing your car’s appearance is enjoyable. You can do something as simple as changing the bulbs in your headlights to LEDs to doing a full-body color-shifting chrome wrap that catches everyone’s attention.

However, some people prefer to change the paint of their vehicles. They want a paint finish that makes their cars look incredible and memorable. So here are some tips for maintaining a matte finish on a vehicle. Your car paint won’t just look fresh and clean, but it’ll also retain its longevity.

Matte Paint Isn’t Perfect

While matte paint looks unique and modern, a tip for maintaining a matte finish on a vehicle to remember is that it isn’t going to remain perfect. Matte paint comes with a non-reflective look and has a rough texture in comparison to gloss finishes. Thankfully, many positives come with this paint.

Matte paint offers more durability, is easy to wash, and has deliberate imperfections that give it a unique texture. The topcoat is what makes a matte paint job look good rather than layers of color. So, thankfully, it not only looks fantastic but also lasts against the external elements.

Gentle Washing and Cleaning

If you own a car with a matte finish, you need to know the cleaning and washing methods to maintain the paint. You need to utilize a specialized cleanser and matte-specific sealants rather than just any old set of cleaners you have lying around. Although you can make a cleaner with vinegar and dish soap, you should only use water as a base to clean most car owners with matte paint.

Of course, before cleaning, you must work out any spots and add protective layering to the surface. Make sure you have matte-specific soaps and detail sprays in your possession. They contain less harsh ingredients compared to standard car cleaners.

What To Avoid for Matte Paint

The best way to keep your matte finish looking good for years to come is to prevent scratches or damage to your car. While it’s helpful to know the right touch up paint for your car, it’s ideal to avoid scratches as much as possible.

Another tip to mention is to avoid automatic car washes. You don’t want to dive headfirst into repairing damage unless you know what to do. The last thing you want is to damage the paint and the car.

A vehicle that reflects your lifestyle will stand out. So enjoy the matte paint process. You’ll feel amazed by how awesome your car looks with proper care.

