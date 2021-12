There have been several documentaries produced about the world’s biggest pop star in the 1990s and early 2000s: Britney Spears. Commonly referred to as America’s sweetheart, she released hit singles such as “Oops!… I Did It Again” and “…Baby One More Time” that climbed the charts. She has been a public figure since her teenage years and pursued constantly by the paparazzi and under the scrutiny of the entire world for decades. Released on Sept. 28 of this year, the documentary includes a take on information that has never been disclosed to the public sets “Britney vs. Spears” apart from its predecessors, all the while keeping the viewer’s attention on the most important matter: freeing Britney from her conservatorship.

