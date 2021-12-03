Pat Shurmur, Broncos offense hoping for fast start vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD — Surprisingly, the Broncos' offense got off to a fast start against the Chargers on Sunday.

Denver picked up three first downs on its opening drive before a holding penalty forced them to punt. And while they didn't score on their first possession, it did set them up with good field position on their next drive, in which they scored to take an early 7-0 lead — something they're not used to, ranking 21st in first-quarter points this season.

“We got some first downs on that first drive. I know that really doesn’t answer your question, but we got some first downs," coach Vic Fangio said. 'We converted a third down in there. We had a really good day on third down which allows you to get a new set of downs. You have another run in there, and you get a pass play in there. We didn’t end up finishing it with points, but it set up the punt that we downed at the one. They went three and out after that punt. We got the ball right back at midfield and got our first points. It all plays together there.”

For the Broncos, moving the ball early can be a confidence boost it needs for the rest of the game. But offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur — who isn't typically one to care much about the numbers — looks at every drive the same, no matter if it's the opening drive or the final drive when they're trying to run out the clock.

“Yeah, obviously when you don’t score right away, everybody says, ‘Let’s get off to a fast start.’ But I think the important thing is every time we go on the field, we’re charged with scoring, except for that last drive when we were in four-minute (offense)," Shurmur said. "I think we had eight drives and we scored on three of them until the ninth drive, which you know, in that situation, you’d love to score if you could, but we were going to just try to hammer it out and try to end the game with the ball. So yeah, I mean we put together plays early in the game to try to get down the field and then when we get in the red zone, execute plays that get you points. So that’s always what you’re looking to do."

Shurmur's offense will likely need to score more than three times this Sunday, going up against a Chiefs offense that has proven it can be one of the best in the NFL when it doesn't turn the ball over. Kansas City currently ranks second in total offense averaging 402.4 yards per game and ninth in points per game averaging 25.5 points.

Still, Shurmur isn't one who is going to change his play calling just because the Broncos might get into a shootout.

“No, I think I’m always urgent," Shurmur said. "I think, as I mentioned earlier, we’re 'charge' every time we take the field with scoring touchdowns. You’d like to do it earlier in the game if you can.”

Injury report

Running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip) missed his second straight practice Thursday and will likely be questionable for Sunday's game, according to Fangio. Nate Hairston (hip) was the only other player not to practice Thursday.

Left tackle Garett Bolles returned to practice after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list the last two weeks. Bolles was still a limited participant, though, having injured his ankle on Oct. 31 against Washington.