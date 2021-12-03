ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pat Shurmur, Broncos offense hoping for fast start vs. Chiefs

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOCoo_0dCmFzXa00

ENGLEWOOD — Surprisingly, the Broncos' offense got off to a fast start against the Chargers on Sunday.

Denver picked up three first downs on its opening drive before a holding penalty forced them to punt. And while they didn't score on their first possession, it did set them up with good field position on their next drive, in which they scored to take an early 7-0 lead — something they're not used to, ranking 21st in first-quarter points this season.

“We got some first downs on that first drive. I know that really doesn’t answer your question, but we got some first downs," coach Vic Fangio said. 'We converted a third down in there. We had a really good day on third down which allows you to get a new set of downs. You have another run in there, and you get a pass play in there. We didn’t end up finishing it with points, but it set up the punt that we downed at the one. They went three and out after that punt. We got the ball right back at midfield and got our first points. It all plays together there.”

For the Broncos, moving the ball early can be a confidence boost it needs for the rest of the game. But offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur — who isn't typically one to care much about the numbers — looks at every drive the same, no matter if it's the opening drive or the final drive when they're trying to run out the clock.

“Yeah, obviously when you don’t score right away, everybody says, ‘Let’s get off to a fast start.’ But I think the important thing is every time we go on the field, we’re charged with scoring, except for that last drive when we were in four-minute (offense)," Shurmur said. "I think we had eight drives and we scored on three of them until the ninth drive, which you know, in that situation, you’d love to score if you could, but we were going to just try to hammer it out and try to end the game with the ball. So yeah, I mean we put together plays early in the game to try to get down the field and then when we get in the red zone, execute plays that get you points. So that’s always what you’re looking to do."

Shurmur's offense will likely need to score more than three times this Sunday, going up against a Chiefs offense that has proven it can be one of the best in the NFL when it doesn't turn the ball over. Kansas City currently ranks second in total offense averaging 402.4 yards per game and ninth in points per game averaging 25.5 points.

Still, Shurmur isn't one who is going to change his play calling just because the Broncos might get into a shootout.

“No, I think I’m always urgent," Shurmur said. "I think, as I mentioned earlier, we’re 'charge' every time we take the field with scoring touchdowns. You’d like to do it earlier in the game if you can.”

Injury report

Running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip) missed his second straight practice Thursday and will likely be questionable for Sunday's game, according to Fangio. Nate Hairston (hip) was the only other player not to practice Thursday.

Left tackle Garett Bolles returned to practice after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list the last two weeks. Bolles was still a limited participant, though, having injured his ankle on Oct. 31 against Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur Sounds Like a Coach Fresh Out of New Ideas

As the Denver Broncos emerge from their Week 11 bye, the offense is focused on scoring more points. Or, more specifically, capitalizing on trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line. As it stands, only three teams are worse than the Broncos in the red zone. Currently ranked No. 29 in red-zone...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chiefs#Chargers#American Football#Englewood
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN CFB Analyst Has Surprising Spencer Rattler Update

Former Oklahoma star Spencer Rattler was one of the most intriguing names that popped up in the transfer portal earlier this week. After a frustrating sophomore campaign in Norman, the 2021 preseason Heisman favorite has decided to search for greener pastures elsewhere. One potential option came into the mix soon...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes is ruining Peyton Manning’s children (and others)

Here in Chiefs Kingdom, we see no reason why anyone and everyone should root for anyone other than Patrick Mahomes. He’s an electric performer on the field and he’s as likable as any athlete off of it. He’s charitable and social. He projects an everyman quality to him even as he’s part owner in pretty much any K.C.-based establishment. He’s a family man to boot and he’s willing to help bring new businesses to town (a la Whataburger).
NFL
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
159
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy