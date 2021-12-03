ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia girl killed by teen brother who shot at man in botched gun deal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOmWO_0dCmFcU700
Homemade weapons: A 13-year-old Georgia boy who made homemade weapons fatally shot his sister when a gun sale went sour on Saturday. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 13-year-old Georgia boy accused of fatally shooting his sister was building guns and selling them, authorities said.

Kyra Nevaeh Scott, 14, of Douglasville, was killed outside her home on Saturday, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said her younger brother accidentally shot her while he was trying to stop a man from stealing one of his guns, WSB-TV reported.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds told the television station that the boy was buying gun parts online and building the weapons before selling them on the street.

The 13-year-old has been charged with felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This kid is 13 years old but he’s making weapons,” Pounds said at a news conference. “Semi-machine guns and he’s selling these guns on the streets of Douglas County, Carroll County, Atlanta.”

Scott was shot when Yusef Jabryil McArthur, 19, of Stockbridge, stopped by her home to buy a gun from her brother, WSB reported. Instead, McArthur grabbed the gun and attempted to flee, the television station reported. Scott’s brother fired at McArthur, but hit his sister instead.

Family members attempted to rush her to an area hospital, but the girl died at a gas station.

McArthur has been charged with robbery and felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are looking for a third person they believe was involved with the robbery and shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Both teens made their first appearance Tuesday morning and were denied bond, according to court records.

El is being held at the Douglas County jail and the 13-year-old is at a youth detention center, court records show.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Parkland student arrested for threatening school shooting

A Florida student has been arrested after making threats of another mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - the site of the deadly 2018 Parkland shooting that killed 17 people. Police say the 17-year-old junior texted friends Wednesday night, writing “I feel like school shooting (tomorrow). When I...
PARKLAND, FL
WDBO

Mother of suspect in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy writes letter to victims

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The mother of a man accused of plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, wrote a letter to the victims of the tragedy. A letter signed by Dawn Woods, the suspect’s mother, was sent to WDJT. In the letter, Woods acknowledged her son’s history of mental illness and said that her son was both unwilling and unable to seek treatment: “We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed.”
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Douglasville, GA
County
Douglas County, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Douglasville, GA
Crime & Safety
WDBO

Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — "blood everywhere" — that was found at the boy's desk.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

Durham mall shooting stemmed from attempted robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting at a Durham mall that left three people, including a 10-year-old girl, injured on Black Friday began when two men attempted to rob another man, police said Friday. Previously, authorities said the shooting at The Streets at Southpoint happened between two groups of people who...
WDBO

Detroit police officers rescue 4 kidnapped children during traffic stop

DETROIT — Two Detroit police officers are being credited with rescuing a group of kidnapped children during a traffic stop. In a Facebook post, the Detroit Police Department said two of its officers asked a woman what school her children attended during a traffic stop, and when she couldn’t give a good answer, they began questioning the children. The children told police they didn’t know the driver, and police were able to get the children to safety.
DETROIT, MI
WDBO

Woman arrested after baby found alone in Walmart shopping cart

NORTHPORT, Ala. — Authorities arrested a 37-year-old woman Thursday night after employees at an Alabama Walmart found a baby alone inside a shopping cart, according to multiple reports. Employees called police after finding the 4-month-old girl alone at the Walmart Super Center in Northport, WIAT reported. Authorities found a purse...
NORTHPORT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machine Guns#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WDBO

FedEx packages found dumped in Alabama

JEMISON, Ala. — More than a dozen FedEx packages were found dumped in a wooded area of Jemison, Alabama, days after hundreds of other packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine. The Jamison Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page of the more than 20 packages found in...
ALABAMA STATE
WDBO

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect incompetent for trial

DENVER — (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year is mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to be treated at the state mental hospital to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution.
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

Mostly white jury seated for trial in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A mostly white jury was seated Friday for the trial of a white suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright following a traffic stop. Nine of the first 12 jurors seated for Kim...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

Student, 17, arrested after threat to shoot Flint school ‘like Oxford’

FLINT, Mich. — A 17-year-old Michigan girl is accused of threatening to commit a school shooting “like Oxford,” authorities said Thursday. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the girl, who attends Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, has been charged with one count of false threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, WNEM reported.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Shocking video shows semi-truck dragging car down Illinois highway

This -- you have to see to believe. Dashcam video, captured earlier this week, shows a car being dragged by a semi-truck on Interstate 295 in the Chicago area. The footage, captured by another nearby car, shows the black sedan stuck sideways partially underneath on the right side of the semi-truck.
ACCIDENTS
WDBO

Car dealer admits to using customers’ information to apply for loans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A used car dealer in Springfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud and identity theft. Chris King, who runs Queen City Motors, was charged with using information he collected from potential customers to apply for car loans in their name, and then used money from those loans for his own use without the customers’ knowledge, KOLR reported.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WDBO

Columbia student stabbed to death in Manhattan

NEW YORK — A Columbia University graduate student has been stabbed to death near the Ivy League school's New York City campus. The student, 30-year-old Davide Giri, suffered a stab wound to his abdomen just before 11 p.m. Thursday near West 123 St. and Amsterdam Ave., at the north end of Morningside Park, according to the New York Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
39K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy