Living Our DPS Honoree: Dr. Inmaculada Martin Hernandez

Before Thanksgiving break, I spent an evening talking with the dozen or so high school students who make up my Student Cabinet. These scholars and I have been working together to identify and address issues in the district. Over our first three meetings, they have shown incredible dedication to advocating for students’ needs, rights and aspirations. They consistently remind me of the importance of elevating student voice — and of listening to and respecting our students’ perspectives as we approach challenging decisions. They push us to do better, to make progress, and to live our values. And I’m deeply thankful for their ongoing partnership.
