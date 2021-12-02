ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living Our DPS Honoree: Dr. Inmaculada Martin Hernandez

In Loving Memory of Dr. Sharon Bailey

The DPS Community today is heartbroken at the loss of our treasured colleague Dr. Sharon Bailey, who passed away last night while at home. Dr. Bailey touched the lives and inspired the work of so many in our community, and her contributions will be felt for generations to come. She was a brilliant and dedicated leader and equity champion who worked tirelessly to help ensure all children have access to a quality education and to highlight the urgent need for a deeper understanding of the experiences of African-American students and educators in Denver in order to drive improvements and honor Black excellence. We stand together in grief at her sudden loss and in strength to continue her work, inspired by her expertise and passion.
