3 People Killed In McClain County Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it is investigating a fatal collision involving three people Thursday night.

The collision happened just after 6 p.m. one mile west of Purcell along State Highway 39.

According to OHP, a suspected intoxicated driver was traveling west on State Highway 39 in a truck.

The driver grew impatient behind cars and tried to pass in a no-passing zone. The truck hit an SUV head-on.

Two juveniles and an adult died in the collision. A young female toddler survived in her carseat.