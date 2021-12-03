ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

3 People Killed In McClain County Collision

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it is investigating a fatal collision involving three people Thursday night.

The collision happened just after 6 p.m. one mile west of Purcell along State Highway 39.

According to OHP, a suspected intoxicated driver was traveling west on State Highway 39 in a truck.

The driver grew impatient behind cars and tried to pass in a no-passing zone. The truck hit an SUV head-on.

Two juveniles and an adult died in the collision. A young female toddler survived in her carseat.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

