The silly season is officially here, which means midweek drinking is not only acceptable but encouraged. And while it’s an exciting time of year, the festive fun brings with it some deadly hangovers. However, the dough lords at Pizza Hut have been cooking up the ultimate cure and it’s called the Schnitzza. While some may say combining a chicken parmi with pizza is blasphemy, all we know is that this greasy box of goodness will soak up your sins from the night prior.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO