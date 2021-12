Brenda Wolff was re-elected as Montgomery County Board of Education President during this morning’s BOE meeting. Vice President Karla Silvestre was also re-elected. Ms. Wolff currently serves as the president of the Board of Education and is a member of the Board’s Fiscal Management Committee. Previously, she has served as the vice president of the Board and the chair of the Board’s Communication and Stakeholder Engagement. She currently serves as the Board’s representative to the Maryland Association of Boards of Education’s (MABE) Federal Relations Network Committee and is the vice chair of MABE’s Legislative Committee.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO