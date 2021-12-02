ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QTc intervals are not prolonged in former ELBW infants at pre-adolescent age

By Thomas Salaets
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Whether preterm birth is associated with cardiac conduction or repolarization abnormalities in later life is still poorly explored, with conflicting data on QTc prolongation in former extreme low birth weight (ELBW, <1000"‰g) infants. Methods. Twelve lead electrocardiograms (ECG) at rest, collected in the PREMATurity as predictor of children's Cardiovascular-renal...

Nature.com

Risk factors for hospital readmission among infants with prolonged neonatal intensive care stays

To assess risk factors associated with 30-day hospital readmission after a prolonged neonatal intensive care stay. Retrospective analysis of 57,035 infants discharged >14 days from the NICU between 2013 and 2016. Primary outcome was 30-day, all-cause hospital readmission. Adjusted likelihood of readmission accounting for demographic and clinical characteristics, including chronic conditions was also estimated.
HEALTH
Nature.com

RAM cannula with Cannulaide versus Hudson prongs for delivery of nasal continuous positive airway pressure in preterm infants: an RCT

Nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) is the standard non-invasive respiratory support for newborns with respiratory distress. Nasal injury is a common problem with the interfaces used. To compare the incidence and severity of nasal injury in neonates with respiratory distress and supported on nCPAP with Hudson prong or RAM cannula with Cannulaide, a semipermeable membrane. This is an open-label, parallel-arm, gestational age-stratified, bi-centric, randomized control trial including neonates between 28 and 34Â weeks gestational age and birth weight"‰>"‰1000Â g needing nCPAP. The size of the interface was chosen as per the manufacturer's recommendation. Of the 229 neonates enrolled, 112 were randomized to RAM cannula with Cannulaide and 117 to Hudson prong. The baseline characteristics were similar. Any nasal injury at CPAP removal was significantly lower in the RAM cannula with Cannulaide group [6 (5.4%) vs. 31 (26.4%); risk ratio-0.77 (95% CI 0.69"“0.87); p"‰="‰0.0001]. The incidence of moderate to severe nasal injury, need for mechanical ventilation within 72Â h of age, duration of oxygen, and requirement of nCPAP for"‰>"‰3Â days were similar. For preterm infants on nCPAP, RAM cannula with Cannulaide, compared to Hudson prongs, decreases nasal injury without increasing the need for mechanical ventilation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Personalized modulation of coagulation factors using a thrombin dynamics model to treat trauma-induced coagulopathy

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 44 (2021) Cite this article. Current trauma-induced coagulopathy resuscitation protocols use slow laboratory measurements, rules-of-thumb, and clinician gestalt to administer large volumes of uncharacterized, non-tailored blood products. These one-size-fits-all treatment approaches have high mortality. Here, we provide significant evidence that trauma patient survival 24"‰h after hospital admission occurs if and only if blood protein coagulation factor concentrations equilibrate at a normal value, either from inadvertent plasma-based modulation or from innate compensation. This result motivates quantitatively guiding trauma patient coagulation factor levels while accounting for protein interactions. Toward such treatment, we develop a Goal-oriented Coagulation Management (GCM) algorithm, a personalized and automated ordered sequence of operations to compute and specify coagulation factor concentrations that rectify clotting. This novel GCM algorithm also integrates new control-oriented advancements that we make in this work: an improvement of a prior thrombin dynamics model that captures the coagulation process to control, a use of rapidly-measurable concentrations to help predict patient state, and an accounting of patient-specific effects and limitations when adding coagulation factors to remedy coagulopathy. Validation of the GCM algorithm's guidance shows superior performance over clinical practice in attaining normal coagulation factor concentrations and normal clotting profiles simultaneously.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Plasmin activity promotes amyloid deposition in a transgenic model of human transthyretin amyloidosis

Cardiac ATTR amyloidosis, a serious but much under-diagnosed form of cardiomyopathy, is caused by deposition of amyloid fibrils derived from the plasma protein transthyretin (TTR), but its pathogenesis is poorly understood and informative in vivo models have proved elusive. Here we report the generation of a mouse model of cardiac ATTR amyloidosis with transgenic expression of human TTRS52P. The model is characterised by substantial ATTR amyloid deposits in the heart and tongue. The amyloid fibrils contain both full-length human TTR protomers and the residue 49-127 cleavage fragment which are present in ATTR amyloidosis patients. Urokinase-type plasminogen activator (uPA) and plasmin are abundant within the cardiac and lingual amyloid deposits, which contain marked serine protease activity; knockout of Î±2-antiplasmin, the physiological inhibitor of plasmin, enhances amyloid formation. Together, these findings indicate that cardiac ATTR amyloid deposition involves local uPA-mediated generation of plasmin and cleavage of TTR, consistent with the previously described mechano-enzymatic hypothesis for cardiac ATTR amyloid formation. This experimental model of ATTR cardiomyopathy has potential to allow further investigations of the factors that influence human ATTR amyloid deposition and the development of new treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Viral evasion of the integrated stress response through antagonism of eIF2-P binding to eIF2B

Viral infection triggers activation of the integrated stress response (ISR). In response to viral double-stranded RNA (dsRNA), RNA-activated protein kinase (PKR) phosphorylates the translation initiation factor eIF2, converting it from a translation initiator into a potent translation inhibitor and this restricts the synthesis of viral proteins. Phosphorylated eIF2 (eIF2-P) inhibits translation by binding to eIF2's dedicated, heterodecameric nucleotide exchange factor eIF2B and conformationally inactivating it. We show that the NSs protein of Sandfly Fever Sicilian virus (SFSV) allows the virus to evade the ISR. Mechanistically, NSs tightly binds to eIF2B (KD"‰="‰30"‰nM), blocks eIF2-P binding, and rescues eIF2B GEF activity. Cryo-EM structures demonstrate that SFSV NSs and eIF2-P directly compete, with the primary NSs contacts to eIF2BÎ± mediated by five 'aromatic fingers'. NSs binding preserves eIF2B activity by maintaining eIF2B's conformation in its active A-State.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Serial CT changes in different components of lung cancer associated with cystic airspace in patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy

The aim of this study was to observe changes in different components (solid, cystic airspace, or entire tumor) in lung cancer associated with cystic airspace following treatment with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NC), using computerized tomography (CT). We analyzed serial (baseline, first-time follow-up, and last-time follow-up) clinical data and CT imaging in six patients treated with NC. The diameters, areas, and volumes of different tumor components (solid, cystic airspace, and entire tumor) were measured. Delta (Î”) was used to represent changes in these parameters between two examinations: Î”1(%) represents the change from baseline to first follow-up after NC, and Î”2(%) represents the change from baseline to last follow-up after NC. We used the intra-group correlation coefficient (ICC) to test for consistency between parameters as measured by two radiologists. The diameter of solid components in all lesions showed a trend of continuous reduction compared with baseline (Î”1 ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰8.3 to"‰âˆ’"‰46.0%, Î”2 from"‰âˆ’"‰30.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰69.2%). For cystic airspace and entire tumors, different lesions showed different trends over the course of treatment. For diameter, area, and volume, Î”1 of changes in the solid component ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰8.3 to"‰âˆ’"‰46.9%,"‰âˆ’"‰19.4 to"‰âˆ’"‰70.8%, and"‰âˆ’"‰19.1 to"‰âˆ’"‰94.7%, respectively; Î”2 ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰30.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰69.2%,"‰âˆ’"‰50.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰92.1%, and"‰âˆ’"‰32.7 to"‰âˆ’"‰99.8% in diameter, area, and volume, respectively. Results were inconsistent between different components of lung cancer associated with cystic airspace that was treated with NC, but the diameter, area, and volume of solid components were continuously reduced during treatment. Furthermore, area and volume measurements showed more-significant variation than diameter measurements.
CANCER
Nature.com

Butyrate producing microbiota are reduced in chronic kidney diseases

Chronic kidney disease is a major public health concern that affects millions of people globally. Alterations in gut microbiota composition have been observed in patients with chronic kidney disease. Nevertheless, the correlation between the gut microbiota and disease severity has not been investigated. In this study, we performed shot-gun metagenomics sequencing and identified several taxonomic and functional signatures associated with disease severity in patients with chronic kidney disease. We noted that 19 microbial genera were significantly associated with the severity of chronic kidney disease. The butyrate-producing bacteria were reduced in patients with advanced stages of chronic kidney diseases. In addition, functional metagenomics showed that two-component systems, metabolic activity and regulation of co-factor were significantly associated with the disease severity. Our study provides valuable information for the development of microbiota-oriented therapeutic strategies for chronic kidney disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reply to the Commentary on population matched (pm) germline allelic variants of immunoglobulin (IG) loci: relevance in infectious diseases and vaccination studies in human populations

We previously published our pmIG database, where we profiled the population matched (pm) germline alleles for the immunoglobulin (IG) locus [1]. To obtain the germline alleles, we simply used variant calling format files from the 1000 Genomes resource comprising 2504 individuals from 26 populations distributed within 5 different ethnicities, i.e., Africans, Americans, East Asians, Europeans, and South Asians. The major aim of the pmIG database was to understand the diversity of the germline IG alleles, i.e., unique or shared in different populations. To reach our aim, along with profiling the germline alleles, we also made the haplotype frequency for each allele available to our users. Such information is missing from the current germline resources, i.e., IMGT, IgPdb, VBASE2, and OGRDB. Furthermore, we also divided our alleles into the category of the previously known (AS1: high confident), novel but frequent (AS2, supported by >19 haplotypes), and novel and rare (AS3, supported by 7"“19 haplotypes) alleles. This division allowed us to estimate the known and novel alleles from the 1000 Genomes resource.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain dysfunction without present treatment. Previous studies have shown that animals fed ketogenic diet (KD) perform better in learning tasks than those fed standard diet (SD) following brain injury. The goal of this study was to examine whether KD is a neuroprotective in TBI mouse model. We utilized a closed head injury model to induce TBI in mice, followed by up to 30Â days of KD/SD. Elevated levels of ketone bodies were confirmed in the blood following KD. Cognitive and behavioral performance was assessed post injury and molecular and cellular changes were assessed within the temporal cortex and hippocampus. Y-maze and Novel Object Recognition tasks indicated that mTBI mice maintained on KD displayed better cognitive abilities than mTBI mice maintained on SD. Mice maintained on SD post-injury demonstrated SIRT1 reduction when compared with uninjured and KD groups. In addition, KD management attenuated mTBI-induced astrocyte reactivity in the dentate gyrus and decreased degeneration of neurons in the dentate gyrus and in the cortex. These results support accumulating evidence that KD may be an effective approach to increase the brain's resistance to damage and suggest a potential new therapeutic strategy for treating TBI.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Isoliquiritigenin, a potent human monoamine oxidase inhibitor, modulates dopamine D, D, and vasopressin V receptors

Isoliquiritigenin (="‰4,2"²,4"²-Trihydroxychalcone) (ILG) is a major constituent of the Glycyrrhizae Rhizoma that has significant neuroprotective functions. In the present study, we re-examined the potential of ILG to inhibit human monoamine oxidase (hMAO) in vitro and established its mechanism of inhibition through a kinetics study and molecular docking examination. ILG showed competitive inhibition of hMAO-A and mixed inhibition of hMAO-B with IC50 values of 0.68 and 0.33Â ÂµM, respectively, which varied slightly from the reported IC50 values. Since ILG has been reported to reduce dopaminergic neurodegeneration and psychostimulant-induced toxicity (both of which are related to dopamine and vasopressin receptors), we investigated the binding affinity and modulatory functions of ILG on dopamine and vasopressin receptors. ILG was explored as an antagonist of the D1 receptor and an agonist of the D3 and V1A receptors with good potency. An in silico docking investigation revealed that ILG can interact with active site residues at target receptors with low binding energies. These activities of ILG on hMAO and brain receptors suggest the potential role of the compound to ameliorate dopaminergic deficits, depression, anxiety, and associated symptoms in Parkinson's disease and other neuronal disorders.
SCIENCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Two New Symptoms That Could Point to Pancreatic Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified two previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer -- a discovery that might help with earlier detection and improve extremely low survival numbers, they say. "When pancreatic cancer is diagnosed earlier, patients have a higher chance of survival. It is possible...
WEIGHT LOSS

